Liverpool FC & owners host grieving Southport families at Anfield

For the match against Brentford at Anfield, Liverpool FC hosted two of the grieving families affected by the horrendous recent stabbings in Southport.

The families of Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, who were killed in the stabbings that took place in Southport on July 29, were guests of Liverpool FC for the match against Brentford.

Elsie was just seven years old, and Alice, nine, when they were stabbed to death in an apparently random attack on a children’s dance class in Southport, a seaside town in the north of the Liverpool City Region.

Six-year-old Bebe King also died as a result of her injuries sustained in the attack.

Before the pre-season friendly match against Sevilla, Liverpool observed a period of silence to remember the victims and now, the wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry has said she is “inspired” by the families.

Linda Pizzuti Henry, who has shares in FSG, wrote:

“I was so inspired by the grace and love these families have found in their intense grief. “One family pointed out that their beloved daughter didn’t know evil, and they were directing their grief to making their seaside community better and more beautiful with plans for a special garden. “It has been incredible to see how the broader community and country have rallied around all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

On Instagram, Pizzuti Henry posted photos of her, John Henry and CEO Billy Hogan with the families of Alice da Silva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe.

The day after the stabbings, former Reds players Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson laid a wreath near Hart Space studio, where the attack occurred, to express their support and condolences of the club.

Many of the children who were injured on July 29 were treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where the players make an annual Christmas visit.

Since, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder as well as 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The suspect, who was born in Cardiff before moving to Banks in Lancashire, has now turned 18.