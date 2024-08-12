Liverpool youngster James McConnell played no part in the club’s final pre-season friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas, with an exit likely this month.

McConnell has spent pre-season with the first team but, despite travelling for their tour of the United States, was unable to feature due to a minor injury.

After recovering and rejoining training though, the 19-year-old was still left out of the 4-1 win over Sevilla and 0-0 draw with Las Palmas at Anfield on Sunday.

His absence comes amid interest from at least five clubs in a loan deal this month, though given the situation around his peers a permanent deal cannot be ruled out either.

• READ: Liverpool have just rejected another bid for Bobby Clark – exit talks continue

Both Bobby Clark and Ben Doak find themselves available for transfer, though the indication is that the club would prefer a temporary agreement unless a sizeable offer is made.

McConnell is known to be on the radar of Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham, though two months after initial reports of their interest it is unknown if any of those clubs has shifted stance.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new No. 6 before the August 30 transfer deadline is an indicator of McConnell’s standing under Arne Slot.

Slot appears to prefer Ryan Gravenberch of his current options in the role, while Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton and Stefan Bajcetic can be considered alternatives at this stage – albeit with doubts over the futures of all three.

Unused throughout pre-season and omitted entirely from those final warmup games at Anfield, all signs point to a summer departure for McConnell.

Developments are likely in the coming days for a midfielder who turns 20 next month, with Liverpool expected to finalise a number of deals now their preparations are almost complete.

Along with Clark and Doak, the likes of Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are all set to depart.

Lewis Koumas has already joined Stoke on loan, with Calvin Ramsay and Luke Chambers both heading to Wigan and Fabian Mrozek joining Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna for the season.

Liverpool have also agreed a deal worth up to £27.5 million with Brentford which will see Fabio Carvalho head to west London this week.

Beyond Zubimendi, there are no other known targets for the Reds as it stands.