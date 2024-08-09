★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Players and supporters stand for a moment's silence before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, captain Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Díaz, Kostas Tsimikas. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to honour victims of Southport attack with minutes silence

Liverpool will hold a minutes silence on Sunday to honour and remember the three innocent victims and all others impacted by the horrific Southport attack.

Three children, six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Stancomb and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, died as a result of the injuries suffered in the attack on July 29 at The Hart Space studio.

It was announced this week that all other victims have been released from hospital.

Liverpool FC club ambassadors Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler laid flowers close to the scene in the days after the horrific knife attack and now the club will mark their respects in the first Anfield match since then.

Former Liverpool players Phil Thompson (left) and Robbie Fowler lay flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a ferocious knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday. A 17-year-old male from Banks, Lancashire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the incident. Picture date: Tuesday July 30, 2024.

As well as a minutes silence prior to the Reds’ friendly match against Sevilla (12.30 pm BST), both teams will also wear black armbands.

Liverpool had done so on games while on their pre-season tour in USA, including in Philadelphia prior to the match against Arsenal (below).

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: The players and supporters stand for a moment's silence to remember the victims of the Southport stabbing terrror attack during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Seventeen-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

