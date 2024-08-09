Liverpool to honour victims of Southport attack with minutes silence

Liverpool will hold a minutes silence on Sunday to honour and remember the three innocent victims and all others impacted by the horrific Southport attack.

Three children, six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Stancomb and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, died as a result of the injuries suffered in the attack on July 29 at The Hart Space studio.

It was announced this week that all other victims have been released from hospital.

Liverpool FC club ambassadors Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler laid flowers close to the scene in the days after the horrific knife attack and now the club will mark their respects in the first Anfield match since then.

As well as a minutes silence prior to the Reds’ friendly match against Sevilla (12.30 pm BST), both teams will also wear black armbands.

Liverpool had done so on games while on their pre-season tour in USA, including in Philadelphia prior to the match against Arsenal (below).

Seventeen-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.