Federico Chiesa showed his love for Liverpool during the 2-1 victory at Wolves, while Ibrahima Konate made a young supporter’s day.

The Reds went top of the Premier League on Saturday night, with an up-and-down performance on show at Molineux.

Konate’s header gave Liverpool a half-time lead but Rayan Ait-Nouri equalised, before Mohamed Salah won it from the penalty spot.

Here are five things we spotted from the Reds’ victory at Wolves.

Chiesa already loves the Reds

Chiesa is a proper red already ?

pic.twitter.com/8tV7cSwxnH — Jürgen (@Jurgegenpress2) September 28, 2024

Chiesa is easing into life at Liverpool in terms of his impact on the pitch, but it’s clear that he loves the club already.

The Italian was seen reacting joyously to Salah’s winner, racing from the dugout alongside Slot and the other substitutes.

A little side note away from Ibou Konate’s goal. The scenes on the Liverpool bench embodied by Federico Chiesa, who celebrated with as much gusto as those in the away section. He can’t wait for an opportunity to get involved — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 28, 2024

Togetherness was always a huge part of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp and it looks as though that hasn’t gone away with the new boss in charge.

In Chiesa, the Reds look like they have a fantastic team player in their ranks.

Konate’s touching gesture to fan

Konate had an interesting night at Molineux, opening the scoring but also gifting Ait-Nouri a goal.

He was in good spirits after the game, though, joking with Ryan Gravenberch in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

IBOU IS CLASS ??? pic.twitter.com/znDGAxhNri — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) September 28, 2024

In fact, one lucky young supporter was given Konate’s shirt by the man himself after the final whistle, much to his delight.

He’ll be able to look back at that jersey in years to come knowing Ibou had an eventful outing wearing it!

Trent still ‘can’t defend’

Alexander-Arnold still has his lazy critics when it comes to defending, but they need to be watching Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier instead!

Liverpool’s vice-captain has been largely immaculate in a defensive sense this season and he produced one big contribution at Wolves.

As the hosts broke away and threatened to make it 2-2 late on, Trent was there to race back and make a vital interception.

That will be forgotten about, of course!

Gravenberch’s outrageous run

Gravenberch was again excellent against Wolves, earning the Man of the Match award as his superb season continues.

The Dutchman presided over the midfield battle with his usual poise, and caught the eye with a dazzling swivel through challenges into the box that should have resulted in a chance created.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold lauded his teammate on Instagram, describing him as the “man of the moment,” which seems fair.

On the other hand, Andy Robertson was in typically sarcastic form, joking that Gravenberch’s constant award wins are now becoming tiresome!

More of the same moving forward, please.

More brilliance from Mo

what a ball from trent and what a first touch from salah pic.twitter.com/jLSWQd7lzi — ani (@trentrrari) September 28, 2024

Salah yet again proved to be Liverpool’s match-winner on Saturday, taking his goal tally for the Reds to 216.

It wasn’t Mo’s best day at the office, particularly in the first half, but there is usually at least one piece of magic from him.

One such moment happened in the first half, as he took down a trademark Trent pass to perfection, before producing a perfect second touch to race clear.

It was Lionel Messi-like in its execution.