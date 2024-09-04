With Liverpool set to begin their Champions League campaign with the league phase starting this month, the club have named their 24-man senior squad.

The Reds kick off the Champions League with a trip to AC Milan on September 17, with seven more opponents lined up for the league phase including Real Madrid.

Ahead of the tournament getting underway, all clubs were required to submit their initial senior squad to UEFA by 11pm on Tuesday.

Liverpool have now confirmed the 24 players registered, with no major surprises.

List A includes teenagers Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, both 17, as they have not been at the club long enough to quality for List B.

An unlimited number of players aged 21 or under can be named on List B ahead of any given fixture, which is why the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are not in this initial squad.

However, U21s midfielder Tom Hill has been registered as he was born before this season’s cut-off for List B.

Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Hill

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Notable players who will be on List B: Davies, Quansah, Bradley, Elliott, McConnell, Danns

After the clash at San Siro, Liverpool will face Bologna (home), RB Leipzig (away), Bayer Leverkusen (home), Real Madrid (home), Girona (away), Lille (home), PSV Eindhoven (away) in the league phase.

The Champions League will then split off for the traditional knockout stages, starting with the last 16.