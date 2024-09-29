The Premier League is set for a major change in their transfer deadline after the 20 clubs voted for the summer ahead, but it may prove divisive among many.

Though the transfer window closed less than a month ago, this week saw the 20 Premier League clubs vote on the deadline for next summer.

According to the Times, the decision was to move it forward to before the start of the season, with a proposed date of August 15.

The likelihood is that the 2025/26 campaign kicks off on the weekend of August 16/17, meaning clubs will have finalised their business before then.

If the vote is ratified as expected, it would be the first time the transfer window has closed prior to the domestic season getting underway since 2019/20.

However, the clubs voted to push deadline day back to the end of August after only two seasons – now, five years on, they are set to revert back.

A move to an earlier closure will be in line with leagues in Germany, Spain, Italy and France, with the move backed by the European Club Association.

It can be argued that this decision will leave clubs at risk of their players being tempted by moves after they are able to bring in replacements, with the Saudi Pro League window closing in September.

That seems flawed, however, with that having already been the case with few issues when it comes to players departing for the Middle East after the Premier League‘s deadline.

In fact, many clubs will see the late closure of windows in the likes of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Greece and Belgium as an opportunity to shift players they had previously been unable to sell.

Liverpool saw Alisson attract interest from the Saudi Pro League over the summer, but the goalkeeper turned down a lucrative transfer in order to stay at Anfield.