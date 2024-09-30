After Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Wolves, Virgil van Dijk played down Liverpool’s form and said to wait until January to assess the Reds’ silverware credentials this season.

Liverpool’s victory at Molineux saw them jump to the top of the Premier League table, and Aston Villa‘s draw at Ipswich ensured the Reds would sit there for another week at least.

However, with just six matches played, Virgil van Dijk is staying grounded at this point.

“Do I pay attention to the table now? No,” the captain told press including the Liverpool Echo.

“We have a very good squad, a mixture of experience and talent and players who are at a very good stage of their career, so it is good to see the way we are playing.

“Mo (Salah) was many times in the box and heading balls away and stuff and that is the kind of commitment we need from everyone. So far, so good. But it is only one game and we all realise that.

“Now we focus on the Champions League (Bologna).”

While Van Dijk is still taking things one game at a time, he did note that December will be “a crucial month” in determining what we can expect from Liverpool this season.

He explained: “December is always a crucial month. The teams who go through that well, winning games and having no injuries, have a big chance to be successful. Let’s see.”

Virgil van Dijk’s praise for Ibrahima Konate

Though Ibrahima Konate played a big part in Liverpool conceding against Wolves, Van Dijk’s centre-half partner still came out of the match with praise coming his way.

The Frenchman won more aerial duels than anyone else on the pitch and scored Liverpool’s opening goal, his second of the season.

His captain commented: “We need everyone to be at their best. Ibou is an amazing, fantastic player who can still be better.

“He is defensively solid and was a bit unlucky with the goal that we conceded but the qualities he has, he is outstanding.

“He is learning and he is growing, getting better and looking after himself much better to be ready every three days. And also he has a young player behind him in Jarell (Quansah) who is also a good one, so they keep pushing each other.”

As Van Dijk said, all eyes will now be on the Reds’ Champions League match against Bologna, for which there is a chance we will see Quansah or Joe Gomez come in for Konate.