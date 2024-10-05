Alexis Mac Allister will travel to join up with the Argentina squad this international break, despite an injury sustained in Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The influential Reds’ midfielder was withdrawn at half time, having picked up a groin issue late in the first half.

“How bad it is, that’s difficult for me to judge in this moment,” assessed Arne Slot immediately post-match.

“He could have continued playing [..] but he felt it a bit too much and said, ‘I don’t think it’s good to keep on playing, because you never know if I’ll make it worse’.

“Now, what is the exact situation, can he go to Argentina, can he play over there? That’s difficult for me to tell you now.”

Now, the player himself has provided an update of sorts, writing on his Instagram that he “felt a slight discomfort during the game, but nothing that will stop me. Now, fully focused on what’s ahead.”

Mac Allister added: “Great win for the team today, these are the moments that make us stronger!”

Argentina journalist Gaston Edul has confirmed that the 25-year-old will join up with the Argentina squad, reporting that “he will travel to join the Argentine National Team and they will evaluate his condition to play.”

The FIFA World Cup winners face qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia during this international break.

Mac Allister is a key player for Lionel Scaloni’s side, starting 17 of their 21 games since the 2022 World Cup – where he started all-but one of their seven games en-route to lifting the trophy.

Mac Allister is one of only three players to have appeared in all 10 games for Liverpool this season, alongside Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.