Arne Slot changed a notable pre-match routine ahead of home games this season for Liverpool, a move that Pep Guardiola has also made, and he has explained why.

It has become customary for football clubs to organise for their squads to stay overnight at a hotel the night before a game, both home and away.

It is not compulsory, but Jurgen Klopp did this with his team throughout his spell at Anfield, first at the Hope Street Hotel before later moving to the Titanic Hotel.

Slot, however, elected to make a change after arriving at the club. The team now spend the night before a game at Anfield in their own home, and the Dutchman explained why in an interview with Sky Sports.

On any new rules he has implemented, he said: “Maybe the only one, I don’t know if it’s a rule, but they were used to going into hotels a lot the day before the game.

“And that’s what we’ve changed because I felt and my staff feel the best place to sleep is your own bed, it gives you the best rest possible.

“That’s not a rule, but that’s maybe one of the few things we’ve changed, that players are before a home game in their own house, in their own bed, instead of being in a hotel.

“That’s not a rule, but that did change.”

Instead of staying overnight together in the same location, the team will regroup on the morning of their match for a meeting before travelling together on the team bus.

This is a routine that Guardiola has proven to be a fan of during his time with Barcelona and Man City, and it makes sense when you consider there will be a minimum of 24 home games a season.

With away trips in the league, domestic cups and in the Champions League, maximising a player’s time with their family can only be in their best interest.

As for any other changes he has made at the club, Slot added: “Maybe we have implemented one or two but, if you ask me, I don’t even know which they are.

“There was a real good culture of players being on time, so I hate it if we have to talk about fines for players being too late.

“It’s normal that you are on time. They have a list of fines, but the players take care of it themselves, and that’s what they already did and we kept it like this.”