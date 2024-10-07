Chelsea could be without three players through suspension for their trip to play Liverpool, with Nicolas Jackson waiting to find out if he will face punishment for allegedly striking Nottingham Forest‘s Morato.

The match may be two weeks away but Chelsea are already facing selection issues, with two players suspended and Jackson potentially heading for a ban.

On Sunday, Chelsea drew 1-1 against Forest in a heated game at Stamford Bridge, during which Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season.

This means they will serve a one-match suspension which happens to be the Reds’ first match back after the international break, against Chelsea on October 20.

Both players have started every Premier League match this season for the Londoners in a back defence that has conceded eight goals in seven games, winning four of those.

Cucurella picked up his yellow for his angry reaction to being tripped by Neco Williams and sent flying into manager Enzo Maresca.

In the resultant ruckus, Jackson appeared to have a moment of madness as footage showed him striking Morato amid the melee.

Despite the incident being spotted at the time by the video assistant referees, the striker could face retrospective consequences for the ‘slap’.

However, the Guardian reported they “did not consider it obvious enough violent conduct to change the decision of the on-field referee.”

Journalist Matthew Dunn added: “Professional Game Match Officials Limited considers the matter closed and Jackson is expected to escape sanction but the Football Association will make a final decision after assessing the referee’s report.”

With new angles of the incident coming to light after the match, it gives leeway to the FA to review the decision made at the time.

So far this season, Jackson has started all seven Premier League matches for Chelsea, scoring four goals and providing three assists under Maresca.

With Fofana missing for the Liverpool match, Maresca could decide to play Tosin Adarabioyo or Benoit Badiashile at centre-back.

To their left, replacing Cucurella will likely be Renato Veiga who signed for £12 million from Basel in the summer.

He has started all three of Chelsea‘s cup games this season as well as their 1-0 win at Bournemouth in the league.

Up front, if Jackson were to be suspended, Christopher Nkunku could make just his second Premier League start of the season.