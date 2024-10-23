➔ SUPPORT US
Darwin Nunez penalty decision “absurd” – Pundits and fans “cannot believe” VAR call

Though it did nothing to influence the result, pundits and fans alike were baffled as Darwin Nunez was denied a clear penalty in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Champions League as Nunez’s first-half goal was enough to seal all three points at Leipzig.

But it could have been an entirely more comfortable night had either referee Sandro Scharer or VAR Fedayi San ruled that Nunez had been tripped by centre-back Willi Orban in Leipzig’s penalty area.

Scharer waved appeals away and a check by San in the VAR booth lasted seconds, though footage afterwards clearly showed that the No. 9 had been fouled.

Unsurprisingly, Nunez protested with Scharer, who had already booked Alexis Mac Allister for diving when he had been legitimately fouled, though that fell on deaf ears.

The consistency of the official left Rio Ferdinand baffled in the TNT Sports studio, as he insisted: “This is definitely a penalty.

“I don’t know how VAR have looked at this and said ‘no, right, play on’. I do not know.

“When you see this in slo-mo there’s contact. VAR would have seen that angle and they’ve said no. I cannot believe it!”

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and RB Leipzig's Willi Orbán during the UEFA Champions League Match Day 3 game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alongside Ferdinand on punditry duties, ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman unsurprisingly agreed.

“Of course it’s a penalty, isn’t it? Of course it’s a penalty,” he said.

Darwin Nunez works hard, he made that penalty himself – or what we expected should have been a penalty – just by hard work and running, chasing down lost causes.”

The sentiment was shared by fans on social media, with it becoming clear that it is not only the Premier League that is experiencing a lack of quality officials.

Fortunately, with Liverpool holding strong in the second half and Caoimhin Kelleher making a number of saves, being denied a penalty was not costly.

If the game had ended in a draw it would have been a significantly bigger talking point, but with the Reds coming away with a win, it simply stands as another example of bizarre refereeing.

Given the focus on officials after almost every game in the Premier League, Scharer’s performance was a timely reminder that things are no better in Europe.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

