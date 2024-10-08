German reports are linking Liverpool with two Bundesliga forwards, but there is plenty of room for scrutiny over the claimed interest.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush are the two names to be tied to Liverpool during the early stages of the international break.

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger and Florian Plettenberg claimed interest from the Reds on X, with the forwards said to be “among those being discussed and observed” as Mohamed Salah‘s successor.

The Reds are described as “monitoring” Adeyemi, while Marmoush is “on the list” for the club – standard descriptors of players Liverpool will inevitably have on their radar.

It is no secret that Salah has yet to extend his contract, and thus the position would need to be addressed in the summer, though neither of the aforementioned players are a right-wing specialist.

Adeyemi, 22, has featured centrally for much of his career and played on the left more often than the right, and Marmoush, 25, has a similar profile during his time in Germany.

The latter is Salah’s national compatriot and would inevitably be handed over the tag of ‘the Egyptian King’ should he continue the upward trend that’s seen him score 26 goals in his last 50 club outings.

Both players are undoubtedly among the hundreds Liverpool are monitoring at any one time. At this stage, we cannot take these claims too seriously – especially when Salah is constantly used as the ‘pull’.

If we were discussing possible reinforcements for the central role then it might make more sense, but Liverpool have proven they will not simply buy anyone, they have to be superior to the options currently at hand.

Adeyemi is a talent that the club have been linked to as far back as 2021, but expect him, and Marmoush, to be two of countless names tied to Liverpool at a time when Salah’s future is headline news.

Claims like these emerge for countless reasons, with contract negotiations and transfer discussions with other clubs among them, and so we’re not reading anything into these reports.