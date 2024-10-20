For the first time, Arne Slot has to deal with injuries mounting in his Liverpool squad, though the Reds will still have a strong side out against Chelsea, likely including Alexis Mac Allister.

In Chelsea, Liverpool face current top-nine opposition for the first time this season in the Premier League.

The opposition will be without Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana who are suspended, but Reece James “is finally available,” said manager Enzo Maresca.

For Liverpool, there are two players definitely out with four more doubts to differing levels.

Here is who could miss out on Liverpool vs. Chelsea:

The fitness of Mac Allister is the big talking point ahead of this one due to the midfielder not training with the team on Friday.

He did, though, take part in individual training after playing 66 minutes for Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday. He is expected to be able to start come Sunday afternoon.

Over the international break, Tsimikas and Endo both suffered from illness so missed playing time for their countries as well as training on Friday.

Liverpool’s Greek international didn’t play in his nation’s win over England but did manage eight minutes in their later 2-0 victory against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Endo missed Japan’s second fixture of the break, a 1-1 draw against Australia.

Less is known about Chiesa‘s fitness, he should miss the match against Chelsea having not yet returned to team training.

Originally, we expected him to be fit following the international break but that appears now to not be the case.

Elsewhere, Alisson and Elliott remain sidelined due to hamstring and foot injuries respectively.

Jayden Danns and James McConnell are also both still out injured, though are edging closer to a return.

Liverpool’s likely available squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas*, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister*, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo*, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

* Doubt