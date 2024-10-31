The Premier League has revealed who will referee Liverpool vs. Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, as well as his assistants and the VAR team.

Having won all but two of their 14 games this season, including Wednesday’s League Cup tie against Brighton, Liverpool come into their home match against the Seagulls as firm favourites.

Though the teams faced off just this week, there might not be too many individual battles back out for a second round as many of the players who played on Wednesday will be relegated to the bench for the Anfield clash.

Like the players, there will also be a change in referee as Tony Harrington takes over from Darren Bond as the man in the middle.

His assistants will be Scott Ledger and Adrian Holmes, while Bobby Madley is the fourth official.

Officials for Liverpool vs. Brighton Referee: Tony Harrington Assistants: Scott Ledger and Adrian Holmes Fourth official: Bobby Madley VAR: Chris Kavanagh Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

Unlike in the League Cup, there will be VAR – Chris Kavanagh is on duty for this one with Wade Smith acting as his assistant.

Referee Harrington has taken charge of three Liverpool matches in the past; the Reds’ 7-2 win against Lincoln in 2020, a goalless FA Cup draw against Derby in 2022 and, most recently, the 3-0 win against Bournemouth in September.

Originally from the north east, Harrington has been refereeing in the Premier League since 2021, but you have to gpo back 10 years for the last time he refereed Brighton away from home.

The official has an interesting backstory too. His grandfather played over 325 times for Hartlepool in the 1950s.

As mentioned, Harrington has refereed Liverpool this season already, the Reds’ 3-0 win over Bournemouth, but has also taken charge of four other Premier League matches.

Those include victories for Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa. He has given a minimum of three yellow cards in each with a maximum of five booked in a game, and he hasn’t sent anyone off in the Premier League this season.