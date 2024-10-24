Liverpool are just one of two teams with a 100 percent record in the Champions League this season, and the visit to Leipzig offered some eye-catching moments.

Arne Slot‘s side wrote their name in the history books on Wednesday evening after notching their 11th victory in the opening 12 games and securing their sixth away win in a row.

It was a professional win on the road, with Darwin Nunez‘s first-half goal proving the difference, but there is still a need to make sure of the result earlier in the match.

Nevertheless, Liverpool roll on with another victory – one that left us with a few notable moments caught on social media – including a painful one for Alexis Mac Allister.

Van Dijk reacts to Gravenberch interception

Find someone who celebrates you in the manner Virgil van Dijk does here with Ryan Gravenberch!

It is a covering run the midfielder has made a handful of times this season, and it is a nod to how he is taking his game to the next level this season.

He was rightly celebrated for his efforts on this occasion – and just look at that smile as he accepts his captain’s embrace.

A painful one for Mac Allister…

"I don't think he'll be getting on a horse anytime soon" ? Alexis Mac Allister takes the hit.#BBCFootball #MOTD pic.twitter.com/pMHyJmoq0a — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 24, 2024

Macca really took one for the team with this one. Perhaps the less said about it, the better.

Although, he took to Instagram after the game to say: “Sometimes you’ve got to put your body on the line, literally.”

It did not go unnoticed, Macca!

Nunez gives Mo the credit

Darwin Nuñez is so humble. When Van Djik congratulates him, he goes: “No its Mo” ?pic.twitter.com/2PBtfjIcEp — ?????™ (@bobby_role) October 23, 2024

Bizarrely, there were some questioning why Nunez opted to force the ball over the line when Mo Salah‘s header looked on target – let’s just say, it’s best to make sure of these things!

Nevertheless, Nunez appeared to make it abundantly clear who deserved the adulation for the goal when Van Dijk came to him to celebrate, seemingly gesturing at Salah and saying, “No, it’s Mo.”

The team spirit is strong within this group.

Slotball is a true delight

wouldve been an insane goal manpic.twitter.com/YwfJ4nN2ge — M (@Mxhbappe) October 23, 2024

What a goal this would have been had it gone in, and not just for Mac Allister nailing it from outside the box but the entire passage of play leading up to the shot.

Liverpool’s patient and purposeful build-up play has been a joy to watch throughout the season so far, and we’ve been a couple of final balls away from potential goal-of-the-season contenders.

Including this one:

Good side this, isn’t it?

Industrious Reds return cups

This is some effort, fair play!

At Leipzig, drinks are served in reusable cups and a €3 deposit is charged, but they can then be returned in exchange for the deposit.

Quite the return on investment. It’s taller than he is.