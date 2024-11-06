Luis Diaz was in such devastating form against Bayer Leverkusen that he didn’t even need to look at where the goal was for one of his strikes!

The Reds thrashed Xabi Alonso’s side 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, leaping to the top of the Champions League group.

Anfield was once again raucous in the second half, as was the case against Brighton, and something special is brewing under Arne Slot.

Here are some things that you may have missed from Liverpool’s latest triumph.

Diaz’s no-look finish

Liverpool are embarrassing Leverkusen at this point, it’s 4-0? Diaz with a hattrick and no look goal? pic.twitter.com/l8QBthI3xA — Addi (@Addiynwa) November 5, 2024

Diaz took home the match ball after netting his first-ever Liverpool hat-trick, as his excellent season continues.

It’s now nine goals for the season for the Colombian, who has silenced those who have criticised his end product in the past.

At the time, Diaz’s third goal of the night looked like nothing more than a routine close-range strike, until replays emerged.

In fact, Liverpool’s No.7 produced an audacious no-look finish in front of the Kop, summing up the level of confidence he is playing with.

Xabi’s touch of class

Alonso rightly received a warm welcome by the supporters at Anfield, following five brilliant years of service between 2004 and 2009.

The Spaniard always seemed to ‘get’ the club during his time as a player and one nice gesture showed that he hasn’t forgotten what the Reds mean to him.

Xabi Alonso touches the Anfield sign before walking out to the pitch ?? pic.twitter.com/sZKZ8vYNwy — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) November 5, 2024

Footage just before the second half showed Alonso tapping the This Is Anfield sign in the tunnel, before embracing Andy Robertson.

He did the same before the match as well, so he couldn’t get enough of it!

Ex-Reds on show at Anfield

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez here at Anfield tonight and taking pictures with supporters. pic.twitter.com/uGvDZpo1ld — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 5, 2024

Alonso’s return instantly made us remember Istanbul and there seemed to be something of a 2005 reunion on show at Anfield.

Rafa Benitez was among those in the posh seats, with the former Liverpool manager seen taking photos with supporters.

Xabi Alonso meets Luis Garcia ????pic.twitter.com/JvJB8JtCon — Kop 360° (@LIVFCYNWA2005) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Luis Garcia was on media duty, sharing a nice moment with Alonso in the tunnel before the game, as the Spanish pair enjoyed a hug.

Neil Mellor was on LFCTV commentary, and if we’re really going to start clutching at straws, Stephen Warnock was also present!

Nunez gives assistant referee a hard time

the offside expert knew right away

pic.twitter.com/qYBZGAkg8O — ? (@4virgil_lfc) November 5, 2024

When Cody Gakpo made it 2-0, Anfield erupted, only to see a brilliant team goal disallowed.

The Dutchman was deemed to be in an offside position, but it seemed like a questionable decision straight away and, ultimately, the goal was given.

While fans and players waited for the call to be made, substitute Darwin Nunez spent his time wagging his finger and telling the assistant referee that he was wrong.

Even when the goal was awarded, and the official in question ran back towards the halfway, the eccentric Uruguayan followed him!

What a character he is.

Thiago shouting “IBOUUUU”

Thiago is here and just shouted “IBOUUUU” really loud at Konate before sharing a cuddle with Xabi Alonso pic.twitter.com/A0iHVZE8o1 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) November 5, 2024

Another former Liverpool hero who was present at Anfield was Thiago, as the stars showed up for a big European night.

The silky Spaniard was seen catching up with ex-Bayern Muniuch teammate Alonso in the tunnel, but he wasn’t the only ex-colleague he wanted to see.

The Spaniard was also caught shouting “IBOUUUU” towards Ibrahima Konate, no doubt missing the charismatic Frenchman after leaving Anfield in the summer.

Konate’s team spirit shines through

Speaking of Konate, we have footage of the Frenchman singing along to Diaz’s song on the pitch after the final whistle.

It sums up the 25-year-old’s character and why he is a great personality to have in the dressing room.

The fact that his wrist injury wasn’t serious is a major boost.

‘He’s Luis Diaz, he’s from Barrancas, and he plays for Liverpool’