Man United have officially announced Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, with the Portuguese having been considered by Liverpool earlier in the year.

Amorim has signed a three-year contract with Man United with an option to extend that by a further year, with the Manchester club confirming his arrival on Friday.

He will officially take over on November 11, with three more games in charge of Sporting CP before he departs the club during the international break.

That means his first game in charge of United will be against Ipswich on November 24, with Ruud van Nistelrooy filling the role in the next three fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester.

It is a notable appointment when it comes to Liverpool, with Amorim having been on the club’s shortlist earlier this year as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Amorim was considered along with the likes of Xabi Alonso, Roberto de Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann, but Arne Slot emerged as the overwhelming favourite.

The Portuguese will instead step into the dugout with Liverpool’s rivals, and will lead United to Anfield on January 5.

His appointment comes four days after Erik ten Hag was sacked, with United moving swiftly to agree a deal with Sporting CP worth around €10 million.

Sporting CP are currently top of the Portuguese top flight, with nine wins from nine so far, having also won the league under Amorim last season by a 10-point margin.

Liverpool opted against pursuing Amorim as a replacement for Klopp primarily due to a disagreement over playing philosophy, with his preference for a back three system not suited to the existing squad.