Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid provide no extra motivation as the Reds prepare to face the Spanish giants again.

The 33-year-old Netherlands defender has lost four times against Real, two of those in the finals of 2018 and 2021 when arguably Liverpool were the better side on both occasions.

Even when Liverpool have been rewarded for being on top, leading 2-0 inside the opening 14 minutes of their home quarter-final in February 2023, Real came back to score five times.

It is why they remain such a dangerous opponent and why Van Dijk does not have two more Champions League winners’ medals to add to the one he picked up in 2019.

“If you lose two Champions League finals I think that is very, very painful,” he told the PA news agency at an event in Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey, which provides accommodation for families of children undergoing treatment at the Liverpool hospital.

“I’ve never won against them in my time at Liverpool or as a time as a football player.

“They found a way to win always in the past against us and it was tough. They have fantastic players, a fantastic manager, and it won’t be any different on Wednesday.

“I’m not that kind of guy who needs extra fuel, extra pain, in order to be better. If you need extra motivation for a Champions League game against Real Madrid then there is something wrong.

“I don’t sense that whatsoever from the team. I know myself I am really looking forward to it and hopefully we can make it a special night together with our fans.

“I think if we win we will qualify for the knockouts so there are so many good things at stake, hopefully we can make it.”

Liverpool go into Wednesday’s meeting at Anfield as the form team, the only side to have won all four in Europe so far, and with 16 victories from 18 matches in all competitions this season.

Real, meanwhile, are still smarting from a home defeat to AC Milan last time out in Europe and Van Dijk is not taking anything for granted.

The Dutchman, an ambassador for Ronald McDonald House which is raising funds for a major refurbishment, added: “The thing is confidence can be thrown in the bin quite easily.

“It’s all about staying very focused and concentrated and consistent. Don’t get ahead of yourself.

“Find a way to win the game and expect difficult moments to happen in the game, especially against a team like Real Madrid.

“You are playing Real Madrid, they have quality players all over the pitch. They are one of the biggest clubs in world football and definitely in Europe over the last years.

“We stay level-headed and work hard and hopefully we will get a result.

“It is definitely going to happen we will play against very good players but it is the stage you want to be be playing at.

“I’m really looking forward to Wednesday and we can make it a special night.”

