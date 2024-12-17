Arne Slot has already dropped a number of hints regarding his team selection for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, with rotation expected for the Carabao Cup.
The Reds will travel to St Mary’s on Wednesday night, taking on a side who sacked their manager at the weekend, with a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at stake.
Slot himself will be absent from the touchline as he serves a suspension, though the Dutchman was left surprised that he could still influence the game at crucial periods such as at half-time.
There is intrigue over how Slot will set his side up given the injuries throughout his squad and another suspension, with a host of changes expected.
So how could Liverpool line up vs. Southampton?
Team news
Following Slot’s pre-match press conference, we know the following:
- Caoimhin Kelleher and Wataru Endo will both start
- Diogo Jota not fit to start but Federico Chiesa possible
- Andy Robertson suspended but Alexis Mac Allister eligible again
- Academy defenders Amara Nallo and James Norris in contention
- Kostas Tsimikas “close” but still out ahead of training return
- Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley not yet nearing availability
Liverpool’s XI vs. Southampton
Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Slot explained that “it’s going to be a game where not all our starters will start,” with plans to rotate heavily.
But the head coach also admitted that “a few starters” are likely to keep their places before eventual changes later in the game.
That comes with fewer options to rotate, namely in defence and attack with Tsimikas, Konate and Bradley unavailable, Jota not fit enough to start and doubts over if Chiesa will too.
We could see:
- Trent Alexander-Arnold retained at right-back before later being replaced
- Two of four fully fit attackers to do the same – Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez?
- Mac Allister to start in midfield and could even play the full 90 minutes
Our first lineup option is:
Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Norris; Endo, Morton, Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez
It seems likely that Norris, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are all relied upon to start.
But as Slot explained on Tuesday: “It’s going to be either academy players who get playing time or players nobody would expect to see in [defence].”
There is scope for other rotation, too:
- 18-year-old centre-back Nallo potentially allowing Joe Gomez rest
- Endo over Alexander-Arnold at right-back – played there 15 times before
- Chiesa could be deemed fit to start before being withdrawn later
- Cody Gakpo another possibility on the left wing
Our second lineup option would be:
Kelleher; Endo, Quansah, Nallo, Norris; Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez
While the extent of Slot’s rotation will only become clear around 75 minutes before kickoff at St Mary’s, the chances are that he will make fewer changes than fans perhaps expect.
There have been calls for the likes of Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni to start, but given the other options available that may be unlikely.
It will still be a strong side as Liverpool push for a place in the semi-finals, but the head coach and his staff remain wary of pushing key players too far with important fixtures to come in the Premier League.
Fan Comments