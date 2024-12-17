Arne Slot has already dropped a number of hints regarding his team selection for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, with rotation expected for the Carabao Cup.

The Reds will travel to St Mary’s on Wednesday night, taking on a side who sacked their manager at the weekend, with a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at stake.

Slot himself will be absent from the touchline as he serves a suspension, though the Dutchman was left surprised that he could still influence the game at crucial periods such as at half-time.

There is intrigue over how Slot will set his side up given the injuries throughout his squad and another suspension, with a host of changes expected.

So how could Liverpool line up vs. Southampton?

Team news

Following Slot’s pre-match press conference, we know the following:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Southampton

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Slot explained that “it’s going to be a game where not all our starters will start,” with plans to rotate heavily.

But the head coach also admitted that “a few starters” are likely to keep their places before eventual changes later in the game.

That comes with fewer options to rotate, namely in defence and attack with Tsimikas, Konate and Bradley unavailable, Jota not fit enough to start and doubts over if Chiesa will too.

We could see:

Trent Alexander-Arnold retained at right-back before later being replaced

Two of four fully fit attackers to do the same – Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez?

Mac Allister to start in midfield and could even play the full 90 minutes

Our first lineup option is:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Norris; Endo, Morton, Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

It seems likely that Norris, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are all relied upon to start.

But as Slot explained on Tuesday: “It’s going to be either academy players who get playing time or players nobody would expect to see in [defence].”

There is scope for other rotation, too:

18-year-old centre-back Nallo potentially allowing Joe Gomez rest

Endo over Alexander-Arnold at right-back – played there 15 times before

Chiesa could be deemed fit to start before being withdrawn later

Cody Gakpo another possibility on the left wing

Our second lineup option would be:

Kelleher; Endo, Quansah, Nallo, Norris; Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott; Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

While the extent of Slot’s rotation will only become clear around 75 minutes before kickoff at St Mary’s, the chances are that he will make fewer changes than fans perhaps expect.

There have been calls for the likes of Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni to start, but given the other options available that may be unlikely.

It will still be a strong side as Liverpool push for a place in the semi-finals, but the head coach and his staff remain wary of pushing key players too far with important fixtures to come in the Premier League.