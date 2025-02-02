Two Liverpool players are set to secure moves away from Anfield on deadline day, but no new faces are coming in!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to a host of reports, including the Northern Echo, Jayden Danns is closing in on a move to Sunderland on loan having already made the trip for his medical.

The 19-year-old is going to struggle for regular minutes for Liverpool, so heading to the Championship promotion hopefuls could be ideal for his development.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s James Pearce has reported that Kaide Gordon is “set to join” Portsmouth for the remainder of the campaign, looking to get his career back on track.

The youngster has already had a doomed spell at Norwich this season, starting only once in the Championship, so the hope is that things go better for him on the south coast.

It is not expected to be a busy end to the window, but these are two deals expected to be finalised.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

There’s some Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest, with Liverpool believed to be ‘confident’ about the results of a scan – fingers crossed

Steven Gerrard has been lined up as Carlisle’s potential new manager, following his return to the UK from Saudi Arabia, They’re bottom of League Two currently, so not a glamorous job! (Daily Mail)

Slot has made his final decision on James McConnell‘s immediate future after loan interest in the midfielder. It’s the right call by the boss!

Former Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is set to leave RB Salzburg just five months after his £10 million move to the club, with a host of clubs keen on a loan move for him

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice says the Gunners will “hunt Liverpool down” after settling their ‘rivalry’ with Man City. Are you worried about them?

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne has rounded up the latest Liverpool loan news, with Lewis Koumas enjoying a good weekend at Stoke:

“Koumas had started the previous five matches under Robins, but the new manager chose to start January loan signings Ali Al-Hamadi from Ipswich up front and Josh Wilson-Esbrand, from Man City, on the left. “This meant Bae Jun-ho started on the right as Koumas dropped to the bench. “Liverpool’s 19-year-old still managed to make a big difference, though, coming on for half an hour and setting up Stoke’s winner by driving the ball low into the box, where fellow substitute Andrew Moran finished cleverly.”

Here are the key deadline day headlines so far…

Tottenham reportedly saw a £70m bid for centre-back Marc Guehi rejected over the weekend. Their defence is decimated ahead of the trip to Liverpool on Thursday! (Sky Sports)

Man City are reportedly edging closer to striking a deal for Porto’s Nico Gonzalez. Their midfield looked woeful and past its best against Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has completed a loan move to West Ham for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. He’s become a forgotten man of late

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is said to be on his way to England ahead of an expected move to Spurs, with his agent posting a photo of him heading to London (Sky Sports)

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is set to join Palace on loan until the summer having fallen completey out of favour under Enzo Maresca (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1965, Liverpool continued their triumphant journey to FA Cup glory, winning 2-0 away to Stockport in a fourth round replay.

Roger Hunt scored both of the Reds’ goals, as they got past a side who were bottom of the Fourth Division at the time.

Bolton and Leicester were overcome in the fifth round and quarter-finals respectively, before a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the semi-finals.

A 2-1 win against Leeds in the final at Wembley secured Liverpool’s first-ever FA Cup crown – they have now won eight in total in their history.