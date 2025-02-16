Liverpool weren’t impressive in their 2-1 victory at home to Wolves, but the media felt it was a big win in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot‘s side battled their way to three crucial points on Sunday afternoon, again going seven ahead of Arsenal.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah got the goals for the Reds, who really had to battle after Matheus Cunha pulled a goal back.

Here’s the best of the media reaction to Liverpool 2-1 Wolves.

Liverpool’s performance wasn’t convincing, but the win was vital…

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe assessed a “nervous” afternoon at Anfield:

“Nothing is easy when you have won just one title in 35 years. “Liverpool restored their seven-point lead but this was nervous and at times careless performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. “By full time, Arne Slot’s side were holding on, his own players appealing to the Kop to remain calm while they looked anything but.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian also felt the win was anything but calm for Liverpool:

“A rare troubled week for Arne Slot ended in the release of victory and the restoration of Liverpool’s seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League, yet concern lingers. “The league leaders were given a serious fright by Wolves and there were nerves throughout the Liverpool team, and crowd, as a struggling opponent was kept at bay. “A big week beckons.”

BBC Sport‘s Charlotte Coates said only the win mattered, ahead of a huge week:

“Liverpool held on at times during the second half after a brilliant Wolves display but three points is all that matters to Slot’s men at this stage of the season. […] “If the Reds were to come through this next week with maximum points, then it would be huge boost to their title credentials.”

The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans dissected how Liverpool lost control of the game:

“Whether through complacency, fatigue or simply because Wolves grew in confidence, Liverpool lost control of the game and struggled to play with the fluidity of previous weeks. “After the break they struggled a lot in duels and winning second balls – winning only 44.4 percent of their duels and 42.9 percent of their aerials. “This allowed the visitors multiple opportunities and relied on Alisson to make an important save before Cunha pulled one back.”

Diaz was one of the players singled out for praise…

The Mirror‘s Samuel Meade was impressed with Diaz back in his preferred role:

“The Colombian hadn’t scored since the turn of the year and, with talk of an attacking reshuffle coming, Diaz was in need of a goal, in any which way. “He ended up getting one off his stomach as his slight touch was enough to bundle in the opener. When Diaz first arrived he looked electric, but that form hasn’t maintained and he’s been in and out of form. “The former Porto man has often been a confidence player – and his manager will hope this helps him turn a corner.”

Evans focused on the influence of the unrivalled Alisson:

“Alisson has the reputation as the best goalkeeper in the world when it comes to one-on-one saves and in the 50th minute he proved why. […] “Alisson has made so many big saves in similar situations over the years that it is easy to forget just how impressive he is. “Through a combination of perfect positioning and bravery, Alisson makes opportunities which should be routine for strikers into apparently insurmountable obstacles.”

Finally, ESPN’s Beth Lindop lauded the impact of Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo from the bench: