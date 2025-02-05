Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not play in the Carabao Cup semi-final decider against Tottenham, and it will be a game of ‘wait and see’ for Sunday’s cup clash.

Alexander-Arnold underwent a scan on his right thigh on Monday after being forced off at Bournemouth, but the results were positive with an expected absence of “days rather than weeks.”

He will not be risked against either Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, and reports suggested it would remain the case against Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday, with a view to return for the Merseyside derby next week.

With no other injuries to report, Slot was asked in his pre-match press conference about his vice-captain’s status and he confirmed that he will play no part at Anfield on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Slot said: “He is going to miss the game tomorrow, and then we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday, but what we do know is that he is not available for tomorrow.

“You saw that he left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, that’s why he misses the game tomorrow. But he’s already on the pitch, not with the team, but with the rehab coach.

“Let’s see how long it will take, but he’s not going to be available tomorrow.”

Conor Bradley is, therefore, in line to start against Tottenham on Thursday and could also be retained against Plymouth three days later.

It would represent back-to-back starts for only the second time this season for the Northern Irishman.

Slot is not short on other options, however, with Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota all having recently returned to leave only Alexander-Arnold as an injury absentee.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, could be without nine players for his side’s trip to Anfield but they did bring in two new signings late in the transfer window.