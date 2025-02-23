Arne Slot has named what he thinks Liverpool’s best performance of the season has been in a brilliant first campaign so far.

Liverpool have enjoyed a great season to this point, claiming a clear advantage at the top of the Premier League, reaching the Carabao Cup final and finishing top of the Champions League league phase.

Key to these achievements is consistency and the ability to play well consistently, but also win even when you’re not at your best.

Of course, though, in what will hopefully be a title-winning campaign, there are standout moments, some of which Slot recalled when asked to name the Liverpool performance that has been closest to perfect this season.

The head coach told Sky Sports: “That would probably be either the City or the Real Madrid game, because I think if you want to have a game that stands out, I think you have to look at the resistance you play against as well.”

Those respective 2-0 wins at Anfield, against the English and Spanish champions, came just four days apart at the end of November.

Slot continued: “With Madrid and City, yeah, you play against the best players in the world and then to come up with a performance that you hardly conceded anything and you do create with the fans behind the team, I think those are the two games.”

While the opposition for those matches weren’t in particularly good form at the time, they still had incredible quality on the pitch.

You only need look at Kylian Mbappe’s recent showings against Man City to acknowledge the threat muted by Conor Bradley and co.

In fact, across the two fixtures Slot mentioned, FotMob tells us Liverpool racked up 6.3 expected goals (xG) and conceded just 2.06 xG, demonstrating the Reds’ domination.

Slot went on to name two more games that stood out to him: “The Leverkusen game (4-0 at Anfield) was a big game as well.

“Leverkusen, for one and a half years already, hardly ever lose. They win many, many, many games and I think we dominated that game as well.

“Old Trafford away (3-0 vs. Man United) was a great performance. Yeah, I think we had a few.”

Hopefully, there will be many more memorable days to recall before the season is out.