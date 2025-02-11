Brian Priske, the head coach brought in to replace Arne Slot at Feyenoord, has not enjoyed the same levels of success – now sacked after eight months.

It was long known that Slot would depart Feyenoord at the end of last season, with the Dutchman identified as the ideal successor to Jurgen Klopp.

The story developed throughout April and the Eredivisie side had confirmed his replacement by June, with Priske leaving Sparta Prague to take the job in Rotterdam.

But eight months into the role, the Dane has now been relieved of his duties at Feyenoord, with the club explaining it was due to a “lack of chemistry.”

“The club cites the inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry as the main reasons,” their statement confirmed.

Technical director Dennis te Kloese elaborated: “It is very disappointing for all parties that we had to come to this decision.

“Although Feyenoord achieved some impressive results with Brian, especially in the UEFA Champions League, the first team’s performance has been far too inconsistent in recent months, and unfortunately, we see too little structural progress.

“As a professional and as a person, I still hold Brian in high esteem.

“However, sometimes you have to conclude that, despite everyone’s good intentions, things are just not working out, and you have reached a point where there is not enough support to continue forward together.”

Priske’s sacking came on the eve of Feyenoord’s Champions League playoff clash with AC Milan, with the first leg taking place at De Kuip on Wednesday night.

It remains to be seen who will replace him, but the suggestion is that Feyenoord will see their fortunes in the Eredivisie as priority over any further progress in Europe.

Feyenoord, who finished second in Slot’s final season and won the league during in his tenure, are currently fifth in the Dutch top flight after winning only 11 of their 21 games so far.

Their final eight league fixtures under Priske brought only three wins, with three defeats and two draws underlining the poor form that prompted his exit.

Slot has made light work of taking up the mantle having replaced Klopp at Liverpool, but events at his former club have shown that it is not always straightforward for incoming coaches.