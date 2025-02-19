Liverpool visit Aston Villa in the Premier League, with an opportunity to move 10 points clear at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Premier League (26) | Villa Park
February 19, 2025 | 7.30pm (GMT)
Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Aston Villa: Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins
Subs: Zych, Olsen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Cash, Malen, Ramsey, Jimoh
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez
Liveblog
Fan Comments