BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (R) is challenged by Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool visit Aston Villa in the Premier League, with an opportunity to move 10 points clear at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Premier League (26) | Villa Park
February 19, 2025 | 7.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins

Subs: Zych, Olsen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Cash, Malen, Ramsey, Jimoh

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

