Liverpool visit Aston Villa in the Premier League, with an opportunity to move 10 points clear at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Premier League (26) | Villa Park

February 19, 2025 | 7.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Villa Park is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Aston Villa: Martinez; Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins

Subs: Zych, Olsen, Maatsen, Bogarde, Cash, Malen, Ramsey, Jimoh

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Liveblog

