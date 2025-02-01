Mohamed Salah‘s brace ended Bournemouth‘s 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and extended Liverpool’s to 19 thanks to a 2-0 win, sending them nine points clear.

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (23) | Vitality Stadium

February 1, 2025

Goals

Salah (pen) 30′

Salah 75′ (assist: Jones)

It was another much-changed lineup, though this one a lot more familiar as the nine players left out in midweek returned to face a Bournemouth side on an 11-game unbeaten run.

There was the added boost of welcoming Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota back from injury, but Liverpool could only boast an injury-free squad for 70 minutes.

Bournemouth pickpocketed Trent Alexander-Arnold from the kickoff to give an early indication of what Liverpool could expect from them, and it was not the first and only time they targeted the right-back.

Antoine Semenyo wrong-footed the No. 66 and had a shot ricochet off the upright midway through the opening half, trying to capitalise on a wobbly start – to say the least – from the vice-captain.

Dominik Szoboszlai then ought to have edged his side into the lead after a quick counter-attack, but we did not have to wait long to celebrate after a penalty was awarded.

Bournemouth may have some grievances but Lewis Cook tripped Cody Gakpo as he ran onto Andy Robertson‘s long ball, and who else but Salah to convert to make it 1-0?

We couldn’t have handled a third penalty miss against the Cherries!

Liverpool went on to enjoy some brilliant interplay in the attacking half, taking advantage of the space afforded to them – only for untimely slips and misplaced balls to thwart chances.

David Brooks did have the ball in the net for the hosts, but the offside flag was quickly raised to end their celebrations and keep the Reds’ first-half lead intact.

Half time: Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

Salah has now scored 20+ Premier League goals in five seasons

Jota and Jones returned to the squad from injury

Alexander-Arnold forced off with hamstring injury

Reds unbeaten in 19 Premier League games

If Liverpool thought they could ease back into the match after the break, they were quickly given a wake-up call by conceding three big chances – Ibrahima Konate and Alisson crucially blocked two.

Yellow cards started to be shown with increasing frequency, so much so that Arne Slot withdrew Alexis Mac Allister after Bournemouth called for a second yellow card just minutes earlier.

It was a straight swap for the returning Jones, but an enforced change was then required as Alexander-Arnold clutched at his hamstring – just when we thought we had a fully fit squad!

We all wanted that second goal for the very reason that Bournemouth had hearts in Liverpool mouths as they hit the post before the in-form Justin Kluivert somehow missed an open net.

Not to miss an opportunity to show them how it’s done, though, Salah picked out the top corner from an acute angle to give us that buffer with goal number 25 for the season.

Relief. It was the breathing room Liverpool needed and they safely saw out the remainder of the match for a timely clean sheet – thanks to Alisson – and three points that move them nine points clear.

After ending unbeaten runs for Leverkusen and Lille, Bournemouth can now be added to the list.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Darren England

Bournemouth: Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie (Jebbison 80′), Adams; Brooks (Tavernier 66′), Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara

Subs not used: Dennis, Akinmboni, Kinsey-Wellings, Silcott-Duberry, Winterburn, Adu-Adjei, Rees-Dottin

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 70′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson: Gravenberch, Mac Allister (Jones 61′), Szoboszlai; Salah (Endo 88′), Gakpo (Nunez 70′), Diaz

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Jota

Next Match: Tottenham (H) – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg – Feb 6, 8pm (GMT)