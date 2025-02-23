Cody Gakpo was one of 17 Liverpool players spotted arriving at the team hotel in Manchester ahead of Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff at Man City in the Premier League.

As part of their new routine under Arne Slot, the Reds did not travel to Manchester and stay overnight before their huge clash with Man City.

Instead the players were permitted to sleep at home before making the short trip to the Hyatt Regency hotel where they were greeted by a number of supporters.

In a video shared on Sunday morning, the majority of Slot’s travelling squad were pictured exiting minivans and entering the hotel on Booth Street West.

Gakpo was among those to have travelled, having been considered a “close call” in the buildup due to an ankle injury suffered in the Merseyside derby.

There were no surprises in the group, and though Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and third goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros were not part of the footage there is no indication that they are not involved.

In fact their inclusion makes sense with Jaros the only player to have travelled without expecting to make the matchday squad.

Joe Gomez (hamstring), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are Liverpool’s only known absentees, though youngsters James McConnell and Trey Nyoni also did not travel having played for the U21s on Friday night.

Slot is likely to make at least one change from the starting lineup from Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

That comes with Gakpo fit and Luis Diaz also available, with Curtis Jones the player most likely to drop out having operated in a makeshift attacking role at Villa Park.

Liverpool squad vs. Man City

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros*

Defenders: Van Dijk*, Konate*, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai*, Jones, Endo, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa

* Not pictured but expected to have travelled.