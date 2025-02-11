As Goodison Park prepares to host its last-ever Merseyside derby, how confident are Everton fans of denting Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes?

The Reds make the short trip across Stanley Park on Wednesday evening, in their biggest match of the season to date with this their game in hand due to the original fixture’s postponement.

Victory for Liverpool would take them nine points clear of Arsenal, but they are coming up against a team reinvigorated under David Moyes.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to Everton fan Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) to preview an emotional occasion at Goodison, as well as the 2024/25 season to date.

How much more positive is life under Moyes?

Profoundly.

It’s probably a change we should’ve made three or four managers ago.

What has he changed compared to Dyche?

By the end with Sean Dyche, we looked so disorganised, which is really all you ask of a Dyche team.

Now, under David Moyes, there is a real emphasis on getting forward and creating opportunities without losing defensive solidity.

It’s a great shame that Dominic Calvert Lewin’s hamstring gave out recently because it could’ve been an opportunity for him to regain some form.

What’s the realistic aim for the season now?

Most would say we’re safe from the drop now, but consolidating that is the first job.

Once we’re confidently in the Premier League next season, we can start looking at a broader rebuild.

Who have been Everton’s three best players? Anyone struggled?

Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski and Iliman Ndiaye had been carrying us in the death throes of Moyes, and they have continued to thrive.

Beto, currently our only fit striker, is struggling, but it’s not for lack of effort and there’s no resentment from the fans there.

It’s just too big a job to place on his shoulders.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances? How key does this game feel?

I think the title is done now, which is pretty extraordinary really.

I think Liverpool could afford to drop points and still comfortably win it, but it probably won’t come to that.

What is your favourite and worst Goodison memory throughout history?

There were some lows under Walter Smith in 2001 – the mood was that we would never escape playing awful turgid football and were constantly teetering on the brink of relegation.

The turning point actually came away at the Riverside Stadium, with an abject cup defeat to Middlesbrough finally ushering in the Moyes era.

A particular high was a 3-1 victory over Chelsea under Roberto Martinez in blazing sunshine, playing progressive football, and a perfect hat-trick from Steven Naismith.

He was never the most technically gifted player, but a good guy who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, where will the key battles take place?

Liverpool have a lot for us to neutralise offensively at the moment, especially with both Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo scoring for fun.

It’s a case of keeping things tight and not conceding early.

What’s your prediction?

I’ve steeled myself for a 2-0 loss but all bets are off on derby day.