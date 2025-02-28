Federico Chiesa has made headlines this week with claims he would not be given a Premier League medal if Liverpool win the title – but that is of course nonsense.

Chiesa has courted more negative headlines than most during his time at Liverpool so far, including new comments from Italy manager Luciano Spalletti insisting he has “failed in England.”

The 27-year-old would be minded to avoid searching his name, too, amid reports from a variety of publications claiming he is at risk of missing out on a Premier League medal.

With Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the table and a maximum of seven wins away from securing the title, the requirements for players to earn a medal have been laid out.

Players who have made five or more appearances in the Premier League season are all obliged to a medal.

Chiesa has played three times in the league so far since his £12.5 million move from Juventus, which has sparked headlines over him not being given one.

Firstly, there is every chance Chiesa makes two appearances in the remaining 10 games of the campaign – particularly if Liverpool wrap up the title with time to spare.

But more importantly, there is no chance Liverpool will deny their No. 14 a medal even if he does not reach that number, with title-winners awarded 40 medals for players, staff and officials.

Only 21 Liverpool players have made five or more appearances in this season’s Premier League, while the most prominent members of staff will also be given medals.

That includes Arne Slot, Sipke Hulshoff, John Heitinga, Aaron Briggs and Fabian Otte, who all man the dugout on matchdays.

Further staff who are likely to be given medals are the likes of Ruben Peeters and Claudio Taffarel, who play a key role in training and wider preparations.

Factoring in those players and staff, that would still leave 12 medals spare, with Chiesa almost certain to be given one of those along with third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Chiesa, Jaros and Jayden Danns are the only other players to have featured for Liverpool in the Premier League this season while falling below that five-game threshold.

It has been pointed out in some quarters – including the Liverpool Echo – that Harvey Elliott did not receive a Premier League medal in 2019/20, having only made two appearances along with nine games as an unused substitute.

But Elliott was later given one of Liverpool’s remaining allocation of medals, with goalkeeper Andy Lonergan – who only made the bench twice and did not play at all in any competition – also among those to receive one.

Clubs are also able to commission further medals outside of the 40 awarded by the Premier League if they see fit.

Put simply, any claims that Chiesa will not receive a Premier League medal are simply an attempt to generate controversy and clicks based on arbitrary guidelines.

Chiesa has made the matchday squad for 12 league games so far, the fewest of any senior outfield player but only five fewer than Joe Gomez and six fewer than Conor Bradley.

Elliott has played 10 times in the league but has only clocked 51 more minutes on the pitch than the Italy winger.