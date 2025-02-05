Liverpool have continued their frugal nature over the past two transfer windows, but how does their spending compare to other Premier League clubs?

The Reds are enjoying a first season to treasure under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman ensuring that a seamless transition has happened after Jurgen Klopp‘s exit.

With the business end of the campaign approaching, Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, and also topped the 36-team Champions League group.

The Reds have done all of this through limited spending, too, with Federico Chiesa the only immediate addition last summer, and Giorgi Mamardashvili expected to come in this year.

As for January, Liverpool made no new signings during the winter window, while youngsters such as Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon moved away on loan.

Now, finance expert Kieran Maguire has taken to X to outline the Reds’ minor spending in 2024/25, showing that their tally of £34.7 million is the lowest in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s total could actually be lower than what he has estimated because Mamardashvili isn’t joining until this summer, meaning the overall spend would amount to just the £10 million plus £2.5m add-ons for Chiesa.

Even Everton (£41.3m) spent more on signings, while predictably, Chelsea (£196.7m), Man City (£200.8m) and Man United (£202.1m) are in the top four.

Perhaps surprisingly, Brighton top the pile on £231.4 million, which arguably makes their current 10th-place position in the league disappointing.

Over the past three seasons, Liverpool are 13th in the spending, with a total of £310 million, but the likes of Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Fabio Carvalho have all been sold for good money in that time.

In the past five years, the Reds are ninth (£515m), while over the course of the past decade (£1.1 billion), they are sixth.

The demand for new signings at Liverpool from many supporters is understandable, but these past two windows haven’t been essential to bring in new faces.

When it comes to this summer, however, the club must adopt a bolder approach, providing Slot with the reinforcements he craves.

These figures show how cautious Liverpool’s spending has been, but there is no excuse not to splash out more ahead of next season.