Liverpool and Sunderland both rubber-stamped Jayden Danns‘ loan despite his medical flagging up an injury issue, with the striker to make the move once he is fully fit.

With Arne Slot able to call upon all six of his senior forward options, the decision was made to give the 19-year-old the opportunity for regular senior football elsewhere.

His loan move to Sunderland was announced on Monday with the news that he will not be immediately making the move to the Stadium of Light after a back injury was flagged during his medical.

Liverpool confirmed his rehabilitation will take place at the AXA Training Centre and once he is given a clean bill of health, he will link up with the Black Cats for the remainder of the season.

There will be concerns, however, as a back injury in pre-season is what kept him sidelined until the end of November, and a specific timeline is not always forthcoming due to the nature of back issues.

Speaking after signing his loan agreement, Danns told Sunderland‘s website: “I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straight away, but I’m proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.

“This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the Club for placing their faith in me.

“I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step.”

Sunderland have 16 home and away fixtures left this season and are firmly in play-off contention, meaning Danns will be immediately in a pressure situation once he does land in the North East.

A starting role will not be guaranteed once the teenager is fit with the likes of Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda and Trey Ogunsuyi vying for spots in attack, but his versatility ought to aid his chances.

It is a frustrating start to a new challenge for Danns, but the hope will be that his recovery time is short and he can start to show off his credentials away from Anfield.