Liverpool Women beat West Ham Women 1-0 for their second win against the Hammers in five days, after they also won in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

WSL (13), St Helens Stadium

February 2, 2025

Goals: Kiernan 33′

While the outcome of a Liverpool win was ultimately the same, the Reds’ WSL meeting with West Ham couldn’t otherwise have been more different to their FA Cup encounter in midweek.

Manager Matt Beard made just two changes to the team that won 5-0 away at the Hammers, with Teagan Micah replacing Rachael Laws in goal and Lucy Parry starting at right-wing back instead of Yana Daniels.

Liverpool started well with loan signing Sam Kerr again imposing herself, notably going close early on with a powerful effort from 25 yards that went over the crossbar.

West Ham threatened too, and came closest through an acrobatic effort from that ultimately also went over the bar.

Leanne Kiernan that is cheeky ??? A superb ball into the box from Holland that Kiernan flicks into the net!#BarclaysWSL @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/DHcx5yTfYm — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 2, 2025

The first and only goal came in the 33rd minute when striker Leanne Kiernan scored for a second time in five days against her former club, flicking home a clever finish after a creative low pass found her from Ceri Holland.

This was Kiernan’s first WSL goal this season on just her fourth start of the league campaign.

Her strike partner, Olivia Smith, was in the wars again this weekend as she clashed heads with Oona Siren when both players went for the ball in the middle of the park. Both players were thankfully able to play on.

The second half saw Liverpool come out the better team and the Reds maintained their lead while making four changes.

On the hour mark, Chelsea loanee Julia Bartel came on for her third appearance, replacing the always influential Marie Hobinger in midfield, before Daniels and Sophie Roman Haug came on for Parry and Kiernan five minutes later.

Having covered plenty of ground, Kerr was then brought off for Fuka Nagano, who was making her return after illness kept her out of Wednesday’s cup tie.

West Ham finished the game in the ascendency and arguably should have equalised in injury time.

As the clock ticked past 90, substitute Kirsty Smith delivered an inswinging corner that Micah could only fist to No. 9 Riko Ueki who, on the stretch, couldn’t convert from six yards out.

The result keeps Liverpool in seventh place, two points above Everton but 10 points off fourth-place Man City.

Liverpool’s focus is now on FA Cup glory. Next Sunday, they travel to play third-tier outfit Rugby Borough in the last 16 of the competition.

Player of the match: Taylor Hinds

Liverpool Women: Micah; Parry (Daniels 64′), Fisk, Clark, Evans, Hinds; Kerr (Nagano 75′), Hobinger (Bartel 59′), Holland; Smith, Kiernan (Roman Haug 64′)

Subs not used: Laws, Bonner, Shaw, Kapocs, Enderby

Next match: Rugby Borough (A) – FA Cup – Sunday, February 9, 12.30pm (GMT)