Liverpool’s exhaustive run of five Premier League games in 15 days concludes with the visit of Newcastle on another night that could have big ramifications in the title race.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Premier League (28) | Anfield

February 26, 2025 | 8.15pm (GMT)

The Reds will bounce into Wednesday’s game off the back of their 2-0 win over Man City, but that does not mean Newcastle will be underestimated as they fight for a Champions League spot.

This is an early preview of the Carabao Cup final next month and both clubs are not short on motivation, here’s everything you need to know.

1. Still 3 absent for Liverpool

Cody Gakpo made a successful return from an ankle injury off the bench at Man City, seeing Liverpool’s injury list reduced to three.

Conor Bradley picked up a hamstring injury at Aston Villa and will be “out for a few weeks,” with Slot explaining that it’s “going to take a while until he’s back.”

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are the only other expected absentees. Alexis Mac Allister is sporting a black eye from the City win but will be fit to feature at Anfield.

2. Newcastle duo “close” to a return

Eddie Howe will definitely be without defender Jamaal Lascelles for the Anfield trip as he recovers from an ACL injury, but two others are “close” to making their return.

Key defender Sven Botman has struggled on his return from an ACL injury and has missed Newcastle‘s last three games, and on the eve of the match, Howe was non-committal over his chances.

“Sven is improving and improving quickly,” the Newcastle manager said. “We will see if he makes the game or not. He will be close.”

A similar update was offered over Joelinton after his four-game absence with a knee injury, with the midfielder described as “close” to a return.

Alexander Isak, however, is the one to watch for Liverpool as the striker has 19 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

3. A later than usual kickoff

For the pleasure of very few, it is important to remember that Wednesday’s match will kick off at 8.15pm (GMT).

It is 45 minutes later than every other league match taking place on the same evening, which is meant to allow fans watching from home the pleasure of viewing more than one game. Forget fans attending the games, though!

This round of Premier League fixtures will all be shown live by TNT Sports, which you can live stream here.

4. One eye on Arsenal

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"> </span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"> </span>

Arsenal shot themselves in the foot over the weekend by losing to West Ham, and Liverpool will be hoping they do similar when they travel to Nottingham Forest this week.

In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side will kick off 45 minutes earlier than Liverpool on Wednesday, and there will no doubt be eyes cast in their direction throughout the night.

Forest are closer to Arsenal (six points) than the Gunners are to the Reds (11 points) in the table, and here’s hoping the gap only grows by the time we call it a day on Wednesday!

5. 2 changes for Liverpool?

This is the fifth and final Premier League match spanning 15 days for Liverpool, a run that has seen them bank eight of a possible 12 points.

The turnaround between the final whistle at the Etihad and the first at Anfield is a little more than three days, but the promise of a seven-day break could see Slot opt for consistency again.

Two possible changes, however, could see Dominik Szoboszlai earn an early rest after an exhaustive four 90-minute displays, with Curtis Jones taking on his role.

If fit to start, Gakpo is a prime candidate to return to the left wing and Diogo Jota would be an ideal option – although he was unused at City after declaring himself not fully fit.

Predicted Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

6. Slot: Title race is far from over

With an 11-point gap over Arsenal, who have played a game less, there is plenty of talk about the title only heading to one destination. Slot’s message, however, was that there’s a long way to go:

“I don’t think I need to even enforce that message. “These are the players that played – and I know the Forest fans are going to like me saying this again – but these players played the Forest home game, these players played the Fulham home game, these same players played the Manchester United home game and the same players played Newcastle away, which was a very difficult game for us – two times being a goal down and then being one goal up and eventually drawing it to 3-3. “I don’t think it’s necessary. These players are so long in this competition, even much longer than me, so they know how difficult every single game is and if you have to play 11 that it’s still a long way to go.”

7. Another big night for Mo?

Mohamed Salah is going to drain the bank of superlatives to describe his season, which could yet see more records tumble with goals against the Magpies.

He needs just one more to move into outright third on the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 242, eclipsing Gordon Hodgsonwith.

If he does score, it will be a goal in nine successive appearances for the club. He already holds the club record of 10, set in 2021.

But if he notches two goals, he will move into joint-fifth place on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorers list, alongside Sergio Aguero on 184.

Go ‘ed, Mo!

8. Time to ‘make Anfield horrible’

With seven of Liverpool’s remaining 11 Premier League games to be played at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk had a simple message ahead of the title run-in: “To make Anfield horrible for the opponent.”

“It is a human [reaction] that there could be some anxious feelings kicking in, and that could still be the case,” Van Dijk said of emotions in the stands.

“But I think it only helps us and them [the supporters] as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent. Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play helps with that as well.

“How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So let’s make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible.”

If that doesn’t get you fired up, what will?

9. Kavanagh in the middle

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the Anfield meeting, it is the third time he will oversee Liverpool this season following the home win over Man City and the draw at Nottingham Forest.

He has refereed Newcastle more times than any other club (30), but Liverpool (16) have won more with him in charge than the Magpies.

Kavanagh will be assisted at Anfield by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan, with Darren Bond acting as the fourth official. Matt Donohue, meanwhile, is taking on lead VAR duties.

Here’s hoping we have a match similar to Sunday when Anthony Taylor did not make himself a talking point!

10. How you can follow the match with TIA!

A big night awaits and Liverpool vs. Newcastle will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, coverage starts at 6.30pm ahead of the 8.15pm start – let’s hope Rio Ferdinand is nowhere near this one!

If you prefer a more biased view on proceedings then This Is Anfield’s live blog is the place to be, Henry Jackson will be keeping you up to date and entertained from 7.30pm.

Up the Reds!