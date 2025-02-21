UEFA have now confirmed Liverpool’s fixture dates for their Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with Anfield to host the second leg on March 11.

Liverpool were drawn to face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League on Friday morning, with their potential route to the final now mapped out.

Arne Slot‘s side were placed in the silver half of the bracket, which under the new competition format means they cannot meet the likes of Barcelona or Bayern Munich until the final.

The Reds have to progress beyond the last 16 before they can ponder the possibilities in Europe this season, and UEFA have now released the dates for the two-legged knockout tie:

First leg: Away – Wednesday, March 5, 8pm

– Wednesday, March 5, 8pm Second leg: Home – Tuesday, March 11, 8pm

The first leg comes after a free weekend following the early FA Cup exit and before Southampton‘s visit in the league on March 8.

As for the second leg, it comes three days after the visit of the Premier League‘s last-placed side and before the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on March 16.

Should Liverpool progress to the quarter-final, they know they will be the designated home side for the first leg, while a semi-final berth would see Anfield host the second leg:

Quarter-final first leg (H) – April 8/9

– April 8/9 Quarter-final second leg (A) – April 15/16

– April 15/16 Semi-final first leg (A) – April 29/30

– April 29/30 Semi-final second leg (H) – May 6/7

The last time the Reds met PSG was in the group stage of the Champions League in 2018/19, winning 3-2 at Anfield before a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes, on their way to lifting the European Cup in Madrid.

