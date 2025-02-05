Liverpool will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final if they successfully overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Tottenham on Thursday.

The Reds’ task is clear at Anfield as Spurs arrive with a one-goal advantage in the semi-final decider after a controversial goal from Lucas Bergvall in the first leg in early January.

If Arne Slot‘s side progress to the final at Wembley, they will meet Newcastle after their 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) victory over Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Eddie Howe’s side went into the clash at St James’ Park with a humble 2-0 advantage from the first leg, and they showed no signs of allowing the Gunners back into the contest.

Alexander Isak tormented Arsenal‘s backline throughout, but it was Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon on the scoresheet to book the Magpies’ place in the final for the second time in three seasons.

Liverpool last faced Newcastle in early December, when a late Caoimhin Kelleher error ensured the Premier League match ended 3-3 after the Reds twice came from behind to lead late.

The reverse fixture takes place at Anfield on February 26, two weeks before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

If Slot’s men progress, it would be only the second time Liverpool and Newcastle have met in a domestic cup final.

The first was the FA Cup final in 1974, which saw the Reds win 3-0 in Bill Shankly‘s final competitive game in charge.

The Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, March 16. If Liverpool book their place, they will see their league trip to Aston Villa rescheduled for February 19, four days before the visit to Man City.

Liverpool’s second leg against Spurs will go to extra time and penalties, if needed, should the score finish 1-0 in favour of Slot’s men at the end of 90 minutes.