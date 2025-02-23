Liverpool face a huge Premier League trip to Man City, aiming to maintain the gap between themselves and Arsenal at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Man City vs. Liverpool

Premier League (27) | Etihad Stadium

February 23, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: