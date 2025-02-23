Liverpool face a huge Premier League trip to Man City, aiming to maintain the gap between themselves and Arsenal at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Man City vs. Liverpool
Premier League (27) | Etihad Stadium
February 23, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)
Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush
Subs: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez
Liveblog
