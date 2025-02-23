➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City vs. Liverpool live updates – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool face a huge Premier League trip to Man City, aiming to maintain the gap between themselves and Arsenal at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Man City vs. Liverpool

Premier League (27) | Etihad Stadium
February 23, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at the Etihad Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

For live streams, click here

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025