Liverpool made sure the nerves were all for nothing as they put two unanswered goals beyond Man City to extend their lead at the top, and no signs around the stadium were going to change that!

Victory sure tastes sweet, doesn’t it? Especially when it moves you 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Arne Slot‘s side continues to impress, putting two successive draws on the road behind them to lay down another statement of intent at the home of the reigning Premier League champions.

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai made sure it was a day to remember, but here are a few moments you may have missed.

Man City’s cringe ‘Champions’ statement

"Manchester City are reminding everyone here" ? pic.twitter.com/dfxLDjh4TE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2025

If you did not get to see much of the post-match analysis, you will have missed that Man City elected to display ‘CHAMPIONS 4-IN-A-ROW’ around the ground when only Liverpool fans remained.

It was on the advertising hoardings and their big screens as Reds supporters waited to leave. Cringe.

We’ll take it as they know who the real champions are going to be…

Szoboszlai flat out after the full-time whistle

Szoboszlai at the end of the game What a shift pic.twitter.com/fxGsTTAqmK — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 23, 2025

Face down on the pitch immediately after the full-time whistle, Szoboszlai did not even have the energy to celebrate the win.

Szoboszlai literally fell to the ground at FT. What an absolute monster of a shift he put in today. He's a champion performer who'll give every ounce of energy for his team. What a machine — what a player ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/ACiPVHBepe — Asim (@asim_lfc) February 23, 2025

It is no wonder he declared “I’m so tired” after his latest 90-minute outing, there wasn’t a blade of grass he didn’t cover – and this was his fourth start in 12 days!

Darwin Nunez is still adored

Nunez shows his love to the fans ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/lPtlqajHLM — Asim (@asim_lfc) February 23, 2025

As the players who did not start took to the pitch well after the final whistle for some light conditioning work, Nunez and the away fans showed mutual appreciation for the other.

He will still have a role to play this season, maybe as soon as Newcastle on Wednesday?

Pep Guardiola had enough…

Liverpool were toying with Man City at times as they simply could not get close to us, and Pep Guardiola certainly had enough of watching it from such close quarters!

‘And now you’re gonna believe us’

We doubt you missed this, but you cannot turn down an opportunity to hear Liverpool fans show they truly believe. What a season this could be!

‘A team that plays the Liverpool way, And wins the championship in May’.