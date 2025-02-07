Mohamed Salah was yet again Liverpool’s star player in the 4-0 win at home to Tottenham, but others weren’t too far behind after a thumping victory.

The Reds were 90 minutes away from Wembley on Thursday night, looking to come back from 1-0 down in the first leg.

They achieved that emphatically, with Cody Gakpo firing Arne Slot‘s side in front before half-time and setting them on their way.

Salah’s penalty was added to by goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk, as Liverpool booked a place in the final against Newcastle on March 16.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Salah (8.5) scored highest for Liverpool, as has so often been the case during this remarkable individual season.

The Reds legend bagged a goal and assist apiece at Anfield, with his direct running causing Spurs nightmares all evening.

While Salah’s world-class quality was on show, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle stressed the importance of pointing out that he “worked so hard,” too.

Mark Doyle of GOAL rightly described the 32-year as “on fire,” adding that he is “easily the most effective forward in world football right now.”

Szoboszlai (8.3) has been in great form recently and his impressive spell continued with another influential showing.

Liverpool’s No. 8 was given the highest score by FotMob (8.9), with only Conor Bradley (eight) winning more duels for the Reds than his tally of seven.

Gakpo (8.2) is the leading goalscorer in the Carabao Cup this season (5) and he was brilliant once again on Thursday.

This Is Anfield‘s Danny Gallagher called the Dutchman a “remarkably solid footballer,” while Ian Doyle lauded his “ability to drift into space” and cause havoc.

Caoimhin Kelleher (6.9) and Curtis Jones (6.9) shared the lowest rating, but both were still perfectly solid on the night.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, starting yet another pivotal run across multiple competitions.