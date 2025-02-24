Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szobosozlai bagged a goal and assist apiece in the 2-0 win at Man City, with both standing out as the Reds’ star player.

Arne Slot‘s side secured their biggest victory of the season on Sunday as they downed the Premier League champions on their own turf.

Salah opened the scoring from a well-worked corner, before Szoboszlai made it 2-0 with a well-taken finish of his own.

Liverpool are now 11 points clear at the top of the table, on what felt like a huge weekend in the title race.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, NBC Sports, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Salah (8.8) looked a class apart at the Etihad as he continues an astonishing personal season.

The 32-year-old looks as good as he ever has, and yet again he chipped in with a vital goal and assist, also drawing level with Gordon Hodgson in the club’s record goals chart.

While Salah’s attacking brilliance was plain to see, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle pointed out that he “put in a defensive shift,” too.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Mendola of NBC Sports said that there “may be no more of a complete attacker in the world at this moment.”

Szoboszlai (8.4) was also superb for Liverpool, bringing the end product that some don’t feel he offers enough.

The Hungarian had more shots (three) than any other Reds player, while Doyle felt he showed the “other side” of his game with “defensive endeavour.”

It was also yet another immaculate performance by Virgil van Dijk (8.1), who just pipped Ibrahima Konate (8.0) to third place.

Mendola felt that Liverpool’s captain “patrolled the park in near-perfect fashion,” also hailing his “aerial control.”