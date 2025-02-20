A key update has dropped regarding Arne Slot‘s FA charge, as well as some injury news on three different Liverpool players.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It has been confirmed that Slot, Sipke Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted the FA’s charges against them, following a fiery Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Reds’ head coach was sent off by Michael Oliver after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12, as was Curtis Jones and assistant manager Hulshoff.

A hearing will now take place in the next 10 days.

Journalist Lewis Steele has reported that “there is a chance” that Slot could miss the Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle on March 16, but that is hypothetical for now, and dependent on when the hearing is.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Darwin Nunez has sent a message to Liverpool fans after his horrible miss in the 2-2 draw away to Aston Villa, saying he will give his all until his “last day” at Anfield

Meanwhile, Slot has been critical of the way Nunez reacted to his miss against Villa, especially his work rate. It feels like the boss has run out of patience!

Mo Salah has matched an impressive goals AND assist record last set by Lionel Messi in 2014/15. Is this his best-ever season for Liverpool?

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Dan Clubbe have looked back at last night’s action, with a lack of clean sheets a problem for Liverpool:

“What is becoming concerning is how often we allow the opposition to score with their first shot on target or via avoidable situations, it then only piles the pressure on the forwards to respond. “We have kept three clean sheets in our last 13 league matches and in that run have drawn six times, conceding at least two in five of them. “It requires more work and effort at a time when players are becoming increasingly tired, it is creating some tension and Liverpool are becoming their own worst enemy as a result.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have suffered a new injury to John Stones, as they crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid. Manuel Akanji is also out currently! (TIA)

Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent (BBC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1951, Phil Neal was born, meaning the Liverpool legend celebrates his 74th birthday today.

Many happy returns, Phil!

Happy birthday to the most decorated player in our history, the legendary Phil Neal ?? pic.twitter.com/9BmkUCFrTW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 20, 2025

Neal is the most decorated player in Liverpool’s history, winning 22 trophies during an astonishing 11-year stay at Anfield.

The right-back made 650 Reds appearances in total, chipping in with 59 goals, and he won eight league titles and four European Cups.