➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Slot ban latest, 3 injury updates & Nunez fallout – Latest Liverpool FC News

A key update has dropped regarding Arne Slot‘s FA charge, as well as some injury news on three different Liverpool players.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has been confirmed that Slot, Sipke Hulshoff and Liverpool have accepted the FA’s charges against them, following a fiery Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Reds’ head coach was sent off by Michael Oliver after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12, as was Curtis Jones and assistant manager Hulshoff.

A hearing will now take place in the next 10 days.

Journalist Lewis Steele has reported that “there is a chance” that Slot could miss the Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle on March 16, but that is hypothetical for now, and dependent on when the hearing is.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Dan Clubbe have looked back at last night’s action, with a lack of clean sheets a problem for Liverpool:

“What is becoming concerning is how often we allow the opposition to score with their first shot on target or via avoidable situations, it then only piles the pressure on the forwards to respond.

“We have kept three clean sheets in our last 13 league matches and in that run have drawn six times, conceding at least two in five of them.

“It requires more work and effort at a time when players are becoming increasingly tired, it is creating some tension and Liverpool are becoming their own worst enemy as a result.”

Reds missing huge chances, but it’s not the biggest concern – Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent (BBC)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Phil Neal, Liverpool - Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

On this day in 1951, Phil Neal was born, meaning the Liverpool legend celebrates his 74th birthday today.

Many happy returns, Phil!

Neal is the most decorated player in Liverpool’s history, winning 22 trophies during an astonishing 11-year stay at Anfield.

The right-back made 650 Reds appearances in total, chipping in with 59 goals, and he won eight league titles and four European Cups.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025