Curtis Jones‘ pre-season praise for Arne Slot was misconstrued and “laughed at,” claims the Liverpool midfielder, but now he has been vindicated.

Jones had only worked with Slot a matter of weeks when he gave an interview outlining how impressed he was with the new head coach.

This was then incorrectly interpreted by the Mail‘s sub-editors, who put the words ‘I’m glad Klopp’s gone’ in Jones’ mouth.

Of course, the lifelong Liverpool supporter didn’t mean this, and Jones’ early compliments for the new boss have now proved to be anything but premature.

Curtis Jones speaks on the difference Arne Slot has bring to Liverpool Football Club

After beating Man City 2-0, Jones told Stadium Astro: “They just laughed at me and said you know, it’s too early and stuff, but not now is it?”

Asked by the interviewer about the different approaches of Slot and Jurgen Klopp, Jones said: “Jurgen’s plan was his and his plan now is his.

“It’s a different style of play. You can see it’s more with the ball, we want to play more.

“I suppose it’s all the same with how we go and press and things like that, but his is more, the way he’ll speak about the team that’s coming in, he’s always got a plan for how they will come and press, how we’ll go and move and how don’t we go and move, the rest of the lads around.

“There’s times when Trent will play inside but you’ve seen him now more where he was playing more outside.”

Against Man City, Liverpool showed their versatility. While Jones said the Reds have more of the ball these days, they had just 34 percent of the possession at the Etihad – their lowest in a Premier League victory on record (since 2003/04), according to Opta.

This ability to adapt is testament to the preparation put in by the staff, often with short turnaround times.

“It’s an individual thing as well,” Jones added.

“We’ve all got our own guys now. They’ll call us in, they’ll show us clips of where we can go and improve. We were talking about the space where I’m finding the ball, he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the space. You’ve got to be there’.

“I had a thing where I’d always drift wide. He was saying that I’m good enough to stay more inside and you know, that’s what I’m trying now, and I’m seeing more chances that I’ve had.

“With the balls that I’m playing in, I’ve added more goals and more assists, and I’m just gaining his trust even more and he’s using me right, so I’m happy yeah.”

What Curtis Jones said in pre-season

The comments Jones referred to, that were used in misleading headlines while the squad toured America, very much match up with his post-Man City comments.

“He’s amazing, actually,” Jones said of Slot in late July with a wide smile.

“It’s probably the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play that suits me and the lads that we have in our team.

“It’s a clear plan. The training, he’s fully involved, he coaches us a lot and he is big on the finest of details.

“He’s got a certain way of playing and he knows it’s going to take a little bit of time because it’s a big change, but him and his staff are chilled and know the quality is there.

“I came around the team as a young lad and I’d always had a way of playing and I had to adapt and change. But that was part of the plan, it wasn’t anything I couldn’t do.

“But I feel this is more me. I can get on the ball more, I can do me more so I’m excited.”

While we don’t expect him to play there too often, Jones actually featured as Liverpool’s most advanced player in the press at the Etihad.

The 24-year-old still has room to improve, but he is doing everything asked of him by Slot this season and has improved his output to go with that.

In about 2032 minutes last season, Jones netted five times and directly set up three goals. In around 274 fewer minutes this campaign, he already has three goals and six assists.