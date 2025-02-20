➔ SUPPORT US
Tiring midfield & should Szoboszlai have shot? – 3 things Liverpool fans are talking about

Liverpool supporters are in mixed spirits after the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, debating whether Dominik Szoboszlai should have passed to Darwin Nunez.

We all want this Premier League title so much that any dropped points feel disastrous.

For that reason, Wednesday’s draw away to Villa was far from ideal, allowing Arsenal the chance to narrow the gap at the top to five points on Saturday.

Since the final whistle blew at Villa Park, Liverpool fans have been airing their thoughts on social media, with several topics at the top of the agenda.

 

Szoboszlai or Nunez at fault?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez shoots over the bar during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was impossible for Nunez not to be a point of focus after his miss, but some did feel Szoboszlai should have shot instead of passing to him.

 

Tiring midfield a concern

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch walks out before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A tiring Liverpool midfield is a worry for some, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister showing signs of fatigue.

 

Liverpool still poised for title glory

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot after the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Some are staying positive, however, not allowing doubt to creep in, with Liverpool still in a wonderful position.

