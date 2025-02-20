Liverpool supporters are in mixed spirits after the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, debating whether Dominik Szoboszlai should have passed to Darwin Nunez.

We all want this Premier League title so much that any dropped points feel disastrous.

For that reason, Wednesday’s draw away to Villa was far from ideal, allowing Arsenal the chance to narrow the gap at the top to five points on Saturday.

Since the final whistle blew at Villa Park, Liverpool fans have been airing their thoughts on social media, with several topics at the top of the agenda.

Szoboszlai or Nunez at fault?

It was impossible for Nunez not to be a point of focus after his miss, but some did feel Szoboszlai should have shot instead of passing to him.

For anyone who is still going to tell me that Szoboszlai should have shot rather than pass the perfect ball to create an open goal, whilst I respect your opinion, save your message because you’ll NEVER change my mind. Have a great day ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 20, 2025

Still don't get why Szoboszlai didn't shoot. pic.twitter.com/hT87RosD6x — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) February 19, 2025

Szoboszlai passing or shooting debate is going to go on for a while but what mad man thinks Nunez is scoring when Szobo is on the ball here? He has to shoot. Darwin has to sprint full pace to get to the ball, Szobo just needs to pick his spot and finish. pic.twitter.com/uUMKpKM1tx — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) February 20, 2025

For those saying Szoboszlai should have taken a shot under pressure from the goalkeeper and defender rather than creating an open goal situation for Núñez. You’re basically saying that he should pretend that Núñez isn’t on the pitch and play with 10 men. — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) February 20, 2025

I can’t believe I’m seeing people blame Szoboszlai for giving our Number 9 an open goal tap in… You can’t say Jota’s assist is brilliant and at the same time say Szoboszlai should have shot. ? pic.twitter.com/EKU5Kd9fTL — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) February 19, 2025

I honestly can't believe people are saying szoboszlai should have shot instead of passing it, and giving him a percentage of the blame for Nunez's miss.

He put a chance on a plate for a striker to score a tap-in into an empty net. — Callum Sanderson (@callumsanderson) February 20, 2025

Tiring midfield a concern

A tiring Liverpool midfield is a worry for some, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister showing signs of fatigue.

One pattern we are seeing is our midfield is just being run through in last 3 matches. We don’t have the control we used to have, the same 3 players play most matches so fatigue seems to be only logical explanation, have to rotate more or the tank will be empty in crucial stretch — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) February 20, 2025

Recent weeks convinced me we won’t open up a double digit gap. Fatigue finally hitting us…. We really need Arsenal to falter. Unfortunately they haven’t despite their forward line injuries but need more draws in the coming games to give us breathing space. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) February 20, 2025

We’ve had so many seasons it feels where we run out of steam 70/80% of the way thru the season. Not enough proper depth in the squad, the same old story.

Season not done yet obvs but same feeling creeping back in #lfc — J (@Jarvandan) February 19, 2025

This midfield looks tired. This defence doesnt exist — Nana_Asibey (@Mungo_Pak) February 19, 2025

It looks like we’re falling off the pace at the same time as last season, and some of the players look cooked ie gravenberch Mac allister! We haven’t invested in the squad for basically two years and that is what will cost us inevitably! — Luke Evans (@e_evol89) February 20, 2025

Liverpool still poised for title glory

Some are staying positive, however, not allowing doubt to creep in, with Liverpool still in a wonderful position.

We've got 7 home and 5 away left. Win the home games, draw the away games will give us 87 points. Arsenal could get 89 maximum if that happened. Anfield is where it will be won or lost so it's down to us to not be a gang of wet wipes and make Anfield a bear pit going forward? — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) February 19, 2025

If I asked you back in June we would be 8/9 points clear in mid Feb after playing a game more with Arsenal chasing and City nowhere, would you have taken it? If you say no, your a liar — Phil (@PhilPhenom) February 19, 2025

Another reminder that all the great 70s and 80s Liverpool sides drew these games at this stage of the season. Us vs. Man City has warped our view of what a normal title race is. Results like tonight should be fine – if Arsenal go and win every remaining game, fair play. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 19, 2025

Not losing is soo important.. but the fact we are staying in games is a positive.. we are showing some fight, however we can show more fight! — Nino LFC (@lfc_nino) February 20, 2025