Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as they look to extend their lead in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s team have difficult opposition in Bournemouth. In fact, the Cherries come into the fixture on an 11-game unbeaten league run, while the Reds are 18 unbeaten in the top flight.

It’s the first Premier League match between two sides both on 11-match or more unbeaten streaks since Liverpool 4-3 Man City in January 2018, according to Opta’s Michael Reid.

Despite this, the match is not live on UK TV as it takes place during the 3pm blackout period – the rest of the world is unaffected and can tune in as normal.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network 7 in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Bournemouth vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

