Isaac Mabaya became the fourth academy player to debut for Liverpool under Arne Slot when he replaced Joe Gomez early into their FA Cup clash at Plymouth.

With Gomez forced off with an injury in the opening minutes of Sunday’s fourth-round tie at Home Park, Slot turned to one of his young substitutes.

Mabaya, 20, took the captain’s place and took over from James McConnell at right-back, with the early switch prompting a tactical rejig.

Following debuts for Vitezslav Jaros, Rio Ngumoha and Amara Nallo, Mabaya became the fourth academy player to make his first senior appearance for Liverpool during Slot’s reign.

So who is Mabaya and what should we expect from Liverpool’s No. 52?

Who is Isaac Mabaya?

Preston-born to Zimbabwean heritage, Mabaya has been with Liverpool since he was a six-year-old, spending the best part of a decade-and-a-half progressing through the academy.

Though he broke through as a midfielder in recent seasons, he has shifted over to a more regular role as a right-back.

His appearances during that time have been limited, however, including 10 months out with an ankle injury from the end of 2022 to late-2023.

Liverpool’s medical staff have carefully managed the versatile youngster with that in mind, including only six appearances for the U21s so far this season while often training with the first team.

Where have we seen him before?

Were it not for Mabaya’s injuries he would likely have already made his first-team debut, having first caught the eye at senior level as part of pre-season in 2022.

At the time, Jurgen Klopp‘s assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos were full of praise for the then-17-year-old.

“His physical attributes are really, really good and he’s someone that can really give life to the right side of a team,” Matos explained.

Lijnders added: “The right side becomes a highway!”

What can we expect?

Though expectations should be tempered given his lack of experience at first-team level – any loan interest halted by his fitness problems – he is certainly an exciting player.

Mabaya offers a familiar thrust and physicality down the right flank and is comfortable with quick interchanges as he drives forward.

His ability in midfield could aid Liverpool’s tactical setup, too, most notably as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley – and even McConnell early on against Plymouth – are at times asked to invert.

The 20-year-old is definitely one to watch – and Slot has already shown that places are up for grabs if youngsters prove themselves.