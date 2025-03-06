It was another busy fortnight for Liverpool’s internationals and a couple of injury scares would have had Arne Slot concerned ahead of the Premier League run-in.

The Reds had 20 first-team players report for international duty this month but two went unused for their country.

Ryan Gravenberch made an early return to Liverpool days after reporting for duty with the Netherlands before Alisson followed thanks to a head injury suffered while with Brazil.

Both are expected to be fit to return against Everton and the hope is the extra rest will benefit them both with Liverpool just 16 points away from clinching the Premier League title.

With international action over for the rest of the season, let’s take a look at who played the most minutes and who notched either a goal or assist during the March break.

Minutes played

The Reds had five players called on for every minute of their international fixtures, and that even included extra time and penalties for Virgil van Dijk – far from ideal!

Everyone with the exception of Jarell Quansah and Gravenberch made an appearance, the latter made an early return to Liverpool due to a fitness issue but is expected to be OK for the run-in:

Virgil van Dijk – 210

Mo Salah – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Luis Diaz – 180

Caoimhin Kelleher – 180

Cody Gakpo – 168

Wataru Endo – 164

Andy Robertson – 163

Alexis Mac Allister – 156

Harvey Elliott – 139

Darwin Nunez – 117

Kostas Tsimikas – 90

James McConnell – 90

Curtis Jones – 85

Alisson – 78

Trey Nyoni – 78

Diogo Jota – 58

Ibrahima Konate – 45

Jarell Quansah – 0

Ryan Gravenberch – 0

Goals

Five different first-team players got on the scoresheet, and Slot will be hoping that Diaz replicates his efforts after scoring only once for Liverpool in his last 18 outings.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, showed off his ability to make a perfect run into the box, scoring only his fourth goal for Argentina:

Diaz – 2

Elliott – 1

Gakpo – 1

Salah – 1

Mac Allister – 1

Assists

As for setting up goals, each of Slot’s favoured three forwards ended their break with an assist:

Salah – 1

Jota – 1

Diaz – 1