Liverpool supporters can breathe a sigh of relief, with Alisson confirming that he is “fine” after suffering a nasty injury on international duty.

The Reds’ No. 1 collided with Davinson Sanchez in a horrible collision during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Luis Diaz‘s Colombia on Thursday.

Alisson suffered a “suspected concussion” after the incident, being forced to leave the pitch in the 78th minute and returning to Liverpool for further treatment.

With Reds supporters keeping their fingers crossed that Arne Slot‘s players return from international duty unscathed, there has been understandable concern regarding the Brazilian.

Thankfully, Alisson has allayed any fears about an injury layoff once the Premier League returns, sending a message on Instagram.

“Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine,” Alisson wrote.

“Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages.”

This is a big relief for Liverpool, who have already had to make do without Alisson for two months this season, following a hamstring injury picked up at Crystal Palace in October.

While Caoimhin Kelleher was a reliable deputy in that period, the influence of Alisson is arguably incomparable to any goalkeeper in the world.

For that reason, having him fit and available for the title run-in is a major boost, with Slot’s side facing nine more games this season.

Hopefully, Alisson won’t be required to bail Liverpool out too often between now and May, but his sheer presence gives the Reds a different aura.

The Brazil international will know that further competition is coming his way this summer, with incoming signing Giorgi Mamardashvili bullishly discussing being a regular starter next season.

“I am going to Liverpool to fight for the No. 1 spot,” Mamardashvili said.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterwards. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

On this season’s evidence, the Georgian will have his work cut out in ousting Alisson, but a healthy competition for minutes can only be a good thing.

As for Kelleher, a move away makes sense this summer, with the Irishman needing to be a regular at this point in his career.