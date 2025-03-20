Andy Robertson is aware that Liverpool are being heavily linked to new left-backs but he is adamant that it is not yet his time to relinquish his starting role.

The 31-year-old has been favoured over Kostas Tsimikas under Arne Slot, starting 33 of Liverpool’s 47 games this season, but he has not been without a few missteps.

His longevity in the side is under the microscope and links to new left-back options are not in short supply, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez emerging as the early frontrunner.

Robertson, though, is not about to relinquish his spot in the side without a fight, as he told reporters ahead of Scotland’s Nations League meeting with Tsimiksa’ Greece.

Robertson: “I’ll always back myself”

?? "Liverpool have been linked with every left-back in the world." Scotland captain Andy Robertson insists his time at Liverpool is not up yet, as he reacted to criticism of his performances this season.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/riFXHT84YG — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 19, 2025

“I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world,” he conceded, with a smile.

“But look, that’s part and parcel of it. You play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve been very lucky, but I wouldn’t put it down to luck.

“I look back on these eight years that I’ve had there as the starting left-back at one of the best clubs in the world for that long, and that’s something I’m very proud of.

“Your time comes and I don’t think it’s my time yet, but whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

“There has been a couple of moments this season when I haven’t covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

“I think certainly the last couple of months the performance levels have been there for me. I think if you look back on all the games this season then I’ve had a relatively good season.

“But the one thing people will say about my time at Liverpool is I’ve been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.

“That’s the world we live in, that’s the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion.

“It is what it is, but I’m always confident in my ability. I’ve shown that right throughout my whole career but especially during my time at Liverpool, and hopefully that can continue.”

Robertson is contracted at the club until 2026, at which point he will be 32 and more than aware of the club’s reluctance to extend deals for older age players – as their interest in Kerkez shows.

The 21-year-old is widely regarded as the club’s priority left-back target but his price tag is more than £40 million, five times the amount Liverpool paid for Robertson in 2017 (£8 million).