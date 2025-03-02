Arne Slot is close to securing Liverpool’s second Premier League title in only his first season in charge, with the club likely to reward him with a new contract.

Slot has led Liverpool to a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League with 10 games left to play, with a maximum of seven wins required to guarantee the title.

With silverware also still on offer in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, it could be an unprecedented season of success for Slot.

That has highlighted the contract he signed upon his move from Feyenoord in the summer, with the Dutchman agreeing a three-year deal.

Slot would therefore have only two years remaining on his current terms when the season ends, with the expectation being that the club will initiate talks over a longer-term extension.

How much does Slot earn at Liverpool?

According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the deal Slot signed in April was worth a basic wage of €8 million per year.

That equates to £6.6 million a year or, in player’s terms, around £127,000 per week.

It was reported that this salary would be boosted by any trophies won while at Liverpool which means that, if the campaign ends as expected, Slot will receive a sizeable bonus in the summer.

Liverpool were claimed to have paid Jurgen Klopp around €18 million (£14.9m) per year during his final contract, which is significantly more than his successor.

Liverpool’s contract situation

While Slot’s situation is markedly different to that of his players – with an ongoing commitment more of a formality – it does shed light on the number of deals Liverpool need to agree.

Beyond the much-publicised trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose terms expire in the summer, the Reds have three other players who will enter their final year at the end of the season.

Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher are all contracted to 2026.

Alisson‘s deal also expires in 2026 but with an option to extend by another 12 months.

Like Slot and the majority of his backroom staff, Liverpool then have eight senior players who will have two years remaining as of this summer.

Those are Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo.

Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Federico Chiesa are all contracted to 2029.

Jarell Quansah is the only player currently tied down to 2030, having signed a new deal in October.