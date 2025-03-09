Arsenal have 3 Premier League fixtures before Liverpool play again

Liverpool may have opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Arsenal can reduce that significantly before the Reds next play in the competition.

Arne Slot‘s table-toppers battled their way to a 3-1 victory at home to Southampton on Saturday, improving significantly after a poor opening 45 minutes.

It isn’t yet the middle of March, but the Reds have already played their final league game of the month.

That’s due to the Carabao Cup final on March 16, an international break the following weekend and the FA Cup quarter-final weekend after that, which the Reds are not involved in.

It is different for Arsenal, though, who remain the only team capable of preventing Liverpool from Premier League success this season.

Arsenal league fixtures:

Man United (A) – March 9

– March 9 Chelsea (H) – March 16

– March 16 Fulham (H) – April 1

Liverpool:

Everton (H) – April 2

The Gunners have three matches before the Reds play again in the competition, starting with Sunday’s trip to Man United (4.30pm GMT).

Whether Liverpool get a helping hand from their bitter rivals remains to be seen, but it’s tough to expect too much from them these days!

Arsenal then host Chelsea next Sunday afternoon, prior to the Reds’ cup final meeting with Newcastle at Wembley, which has the potential to be tricky for Mikel Arteta’s side.

On April 1, the Gunners host Fulham at the Emirates, before Liverpool finally return to league action at home to Everton with a late midweek kickoff on April 2.

That gives Arsenal the chance to reduce the gap to seven points before Slot’s side next play in the competition, which would put an element of pressure on them.

While Liverpool are the overriding favourites to win the title, the Gunners aren’t yet completely out of it.

The two sides also meet Anfield in May, so the Reds will want to make sure a 20th league crown is wrapped up by then.

The idea of supporting United in any game feels wrong, but for once, Liverpool fans won’t be unhappy if they take points off Arsenal.

There is nothing Arteta’s side can do if the league leaders keep churning out wins, though, and they must surely have to beat United, Chelsea and Fulham to have any chance of turning things around.