Liverpool and Newcastle will meet in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and Bruno Guimaraes has likened the occasion to a “World Cup” for the Magpies after 69 years without a trophy.

While the Reds are defending their Carabao Cup trophy, Newcastle find themselves with the pressure of ending a 69-year wait for a trophy after last lifting a major title in 1955.

They did lift silverware in 2009/10 and 2016/17 for winning the Championship and have minor European cups, but their last major trophy was the FA Cup.

Conversely, since 1955, Liverpool have won 46 titles. So, you could understand why Newcastle captain Guimaraes has coined Sunday’s final as their “World Cup” as a place in history is on the line.

After a 1-0 win over West Ham on Monday, Guimaraes previewed the Wembley final with Sky Sports, saying: “Of course I think [we can win]. I believe that we can win.

"I'm hopeful we win the trophy for this club" ? Bruno Guimaraes is feeling confident ahead of facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final ? pic.twitter.com/q7v1VBboCu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 10, 2025

“It’s a final, everything could happen. It’s half-and-half with the fans, and I believe our fans can make the difference for us.

“For us, it is like the World Cup. This Carabao Cup, for us, is everything. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“It’s a big game and hopefully we can get the trophy.”

Newcastle know they will be without Anthony Gordon (suspension), Lewis Hall (foot) and Sven Botman (knee) against Liverpool, who themselves will be hoping for a clean bill of health against PSG.

Throughout his interview with Sky Sports, Guimaraes continually stressed how big Sunday will be for his club, adding: “I think it is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it.

“We want to make history. We know we are going to play against one of the best teams in the world.

“Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title [League Cup].”

Despite Liverpool going into the clash as favourites, Newcastle have all the pressure as they look to end a generational wait for their ‘World Cup’.